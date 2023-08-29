Neymar Jr set to make debut for Al-Hilal against Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad after recovering from injury - Reports

Ever since his €90 million move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Al-Hilal was confirmed, fans have been waiting eagerly to see Neymar in action. The Brazilian forward has been sidelined with a muscle injury, restricting him from making his debut in the Saudi Pro League.

However, Neymar could reportedly soon make his first appearance for the Blue Waves on September 1 against Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad. The former Barcelona forward was spotted taking part in regulatory training sessions on Saturday, sparking rumors of an early return.

Neymar even offered to be listed in the squad in Al-Hilal's previous game against Al Ettifaq. But the club's management chose to take the precautionary route, resting the forward in their 2-0 win over the Commandos.

The 31-year-old winger was last seen on the pitch earlier this month. He took to the field against South Korean outfit Jeonbuk in what turned out to be his last sighting in a PSG shirt. He marked the occasion by netting two goals, ending his spell with the French giants on a high.

Having suffered a thigh muscle injury sometime later, the Brazilian has yet to make an appearance in any professional outing since.

This did not stop interim Brazil boss Fernando Diniz from selecting the attacker in his preliminary squad for the Selecao's first two CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus expressed his confusion over the call-up while talking to the press, stating (source: Goal):

"Neymar arrived injured, he has a small muscular problem. I don't know when exactly he will return... He shouldn't be available to the Brazilian national team and shouldn't travel to join them."

The former Barcelona attack has since started training with his new teammates and is expected to make his debut for Al-Hilal in the coming days.

Neymar and Co. will be coming to India this year

In what could be the event of a lifetime for Indian football fans, Neymar and company will be traveling to India later this year. Al-Hilal will travel to the country for their AFC Champions League clash against Mumbai City FC.

The first iteration of the match-up will be held in Al-Hilal's backyard, with the group stage match scheduled to take place on October 23. Following this, the Saudi outfit will then travel to India to take part in the reverse fixture, which is slated to be played out on November 6.

Along with Al-Hilal, Mumbai City have also drawn Navbahor and Nassaji Mazandaran in Group D of the AFC Champions Cup.