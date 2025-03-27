Neymar Jr shares AI-Studio Ghibli image of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and himself from Barcelona stint on social media

Neymar Jr shared an AI-generated Studio Ghibli image of Lionel Messi, himself, and Luis Suarez during their Barcelona days on Instagram. The trio is often considered among the best attacking trios of all time in football, referred to as MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar).

Neymar Jr joined Barcelona in 2013 from Santos, while Luis Suarez came from Liverpool in 2014. Alongside Lionel Messi, their combo worked wonders for the Blaugrana attack under coach Luis Enrique until 2017. In that year, the Brazilian superstar left the Catalan side to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), bringing an end to MSN. The attacking trio led Barca to their historic second treble in the 2014-15 season, which also marks the season they last won the UEFA Champions League.

On March 27, Neymar Jr joined in the popular social media trend of sharing AI-generated Studio Ghibli images of important events. The Brazilian superstar shared the Ghibli version of a popular image of himself with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on his Instagram story. His collage also included a Ghibli image of himself with the Champions League trophy for Barcelona.

Neymar Jr's time at Barcelona (2013-2017) is often considered his peak as a footballer. The Brazilian recorded 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 outings for the club across competitions. He also led the club to nine titles, including a Champions League and two LaLigas, among other honors.

When Neymar Jr revealed Lionel Messi promised to make him "best in the world" before the former left Barcelona

In an interview on Brazilian legend Romario's podcast, Neymar Jr recalled how Lionel Messi tried to convince him against leaving Barcelona in 2017. The Argentine superstar promised to help him be the best in the world. Neymar said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Messi came to me and said... Why are you leaving? Do you want to be the best in the world? I’m going to make you the best in the world. I told him, ‘No, it’s not that. It’s a lot of things, it’s more personal than that.'," the Santos star said.

After Neymar's stint with the Catalans, he reunited with Messi once again in 2021, when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two played together for the Parisiens for two seasons before the Argentine joined Inter Miami and the Brazilian moved to Al-Hilal.

Lionel Messi and Neymar are often considered among the strongest attacking duos in football. They share 67 joint-goal participations over 206 appearances together across Barca and PSG.

Moreover, the Brazilian shares the highest number of joint-goal participations with Messi in his career. Apart from their partnership on the pitch, the two are also well-known for their friendship off the pitch.

