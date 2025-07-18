Neymar Jr shows off framed jerseys of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and former teammate in new social media post

Neymar Jr has shared an Instagram story displaying framed jerseys of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luis Suarez. The Brazilian forward forged the fabled 'MSN' attacking trident alongside Messi and Suarez at Barcelona during his stay at Camp Nou. Neymar also came up against Ronaldo multiple times in his career, but the Portuguese superstar's No. 7 jersey has found a place on his wall. Messi's No. 10 Argentina shirt and Suarez's No. 9 jersey from the Uruguay national team are displayed as well.The Brazilian currently plies his trade with Santos, his boyhood club, where he first caught the eye of Barcelona in 2013. The Catalans managed to prise him away, and for four seasons, Neymar Jr ran riot alongside La Pulga and Suarez. The trio regularly faced Cristiano Ronaldo, who was part of the Real Madrid roster, adding more fizz to the hotly contested El Clasico. However, the Brazilian decided to leave Barcelona in 2017, perhaps in a bid to move out of Lionel Messi's shadow and carve a legacy of his own. Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who reportedly paid a world-record €222m fee for his signature. However, the Brazilian failed to live up to expectations at the Parc des Princes. While there were flashes of brilliance, fitness issues proved to be his bane. Neymar Jr was briefly reunited with Lionel Messi at PSG in 2021, and shared the pitch with his old mate for two seasons in Ligue 1. Interestingly, both superstars left the Parisians in the summer of 2023. While La Pulga moved to the MLS to join Inter Miami, the Brazilian joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. He was expected to ignite a rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East, but could only manage seven appearances for the Saudi club over a season and a half. Neymar Jr ultimately left Al-Hilal in January this year to move back to Santos. How many times has Neymar Jr faced Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his career? Lionel Messi and Cristiano RonaldoNeymar Jr shared the pitch with Lionel Messi on 206 occasions for Barcelona and PSG, contributing 67 goals together. However, the Brazilian also locked horns with the Argentine maestro on six occasions, winning two games and losing the other four. Meanwhile, Neymar faced Cristiano Ronaldo on eight occasions, all at club level during his time with Barcelona and PSG. The Brazilian won four games and lost three others.