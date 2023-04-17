Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and more: PSG superstar Lionel Messi names greatest XI of his football career

PSG star Lionel Messi has named the best XI of players he's played with, and it's unsurprising to see that most of them are his former Barcelona teammates.

The talismanic Argentine has shared a dressing room with many legendary names during his illustrious club career. Having spent nearly 17 years with the Blaugrana, Messi has picked ten players from his boyhood club, with Kylian Mbappe being the only non-Barcelona player in his dream XI.

The Frenchman has struck up a devastating partnership with Messi recently, as the pair have assisted each other consistently in recent outings. Alongside the World Cup winner in his hypothetical XI, Messi has Neymar and Luis Suarez, two players with whom he formed the 'MSN' trio at Barcelona for four years.

Messi would later join up with Neymar at PSG, and the pair have continued their on-field chemistry with the Ligue 1 giants since the Argentine's shock switch in 2021.

In midfield, the 35-year-old has named two of Barcelona's greatest midfielders, Xavi, the current manager of the club, and Andres Iniesta, along with Ronaldinho. Messi played with Ronaldinho during his first few years at the club but enjoyed greater on-field success with Xavi and Iniesta, winning two continental trebles.

He chose a back-four of Dani Alves, Carles Puyol, Xavier Mascherano and Jordi Alba, with Mascherano being the only Argentine in his lineup. Finally, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was his choice of goalkeeper, but Messi played more alongside Victor Valdes.

Overall, there are no genuine surprises in the XI, as the PSG star enjoyed a great relationship, on and off the field, with all the aforementioned players and seeing plenty of success as well.

Lionel Messi's partnership with Mbappe is relatively new, but the duo have gotten along well and are guiding PSG to their 11th top-flight title.

Lionel Messi-led PSG on cusp of winning Ligue 1

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe powered PSG to another victory at the weekend (3-1 against Lens at home). The holders are now on the cusp of being crowned champions of France again.

The Parisians have 72 points, eight more than second-placed Lens, with only seven games remaining. Christophe Galtier's side could seal the title on matchday 36, unless Lens drop points, in which case, the league could be wrapped up sooner.

PSG next play Angers on Friday (April 21).

