"Neymar should not be in this league," "Left Europe too early" - Twitter explodes as Neymar makes Al-Hilal debut in 6-1 win over Al-Riyadh

Fans went gaga as Brazilian superstar Neymar made his much-awaited debut for Al-Hilal on Friday (Saturday 15) in a 6-1 Saudi Pro League win at home, against Al-Riyadh.

A star-studded Al-Hilal side, featuring the likes of Alexander Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Sergei Milikovic-Savic, and Bono ran riot against Al-Riyadh.

Jorge Jesus' side opened the scoring in the 30th minute through a Mitrovic penalty before Yasser Alshahrani doubled their advantage on the cusp of half-time. Nasser Aldawsari (68') and Malcom (83') also got on the scoresheet before a late Salem Aldawsari brace (87', 90+5') put a gloss on the scoreline. Ali Al-Zaqaan's strike was but a consolation for Al-Riyadh amid the carnage (90+6').

Neymar came on in the second half, assisting Malcom and assisting the penalty for Aldawsari. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star almost marked his debut with a goal, but his low shot was saved by Riyadh custodian Martin Campana.

Fans were understandably ecstatic with Neymar's brilliant cameo, with one tweeting that Neymar is too good for the league:

"Okay my dopamine is gone, Neymar should not be in this league now wtf"

Another chimed in, reckoning the 31-year-old Brazilian left too early:

"Just an instant impact from Neymar. He left Europe too early cos he’s still got it. The pass tho"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

With the landslide win, Al-Hilal surged back to the top of the standings, having won five of their six games and drawing the other.

What did Neymar say on arriving at Al-Hilal?

Neymar arrived at Al-Hilal this summer.

Brazilian superstar Neymar is the latest big-name player to arrive in Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old arrives at SPL giants Al-Hilal after a decade in Europe - four seasons at Barcelona and six at PSG.

As per Al Jazeera, the Brazilian has arrived on a €90 million deal, signing a two-year contract set to pay him $100 million annually. Neymar said in a video on the club's website after arriving at his new club last month:

“I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilal."

The Brazilian later said:

“Al Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club. I love winning and scoring goals and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al Hilal.”

The 31-year-old is coming off a productive international break with Brazil. Neymar's late brace in their 5-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying win at home to Bolivia took him to 79 goals, making him the country's all-time top scorer, overtaking late legend Pele.