Neymar likes Instagram reel that claims PSG supporters lack ‘greatness’ as fans demand him to ‘get out of the club’

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has liked a post that highlighted his club's fans in poor light. The story began when some PSG fans visited the Brazilian superstar's house on Wednesday (May 3) night, telling him to leave the club.

The former Barcelona man has now seemingly responded by liking an Instagram post that described PSG fans as supporters who lack greatness and have a mentality problem when it comes to their club, among other things.

Get French Football News tweeted:

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £200.5 million in 2017, when the Parisians activated his release clause. He was expected to be the crown jewel in PSG's new empire and lead the club to unprecedented success in both France and Europe.

While PSG have done well in Ligue 1, they have failed to conquer Europe. Despite adding superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to partner the Brazilian forward, the Parisians are yet to capture the European trophy.

As for Neymar, he has scored 118 goals and laid down 77 assists in 173 games for PSG. The Brazilian captain's stats look incredible at first glance. However, once we calculate that he has now spent almost six seasons at the club and played only 173 games, the numbers show that Neymar averages approximately 29 games per campaign.

It means the Brazilian captain misses almost half of every season. Being a key player for the club, it does not reflect well on the Brazilian forward. More importantly, he has failed to deliver in the big European games for PSG, the very reason for which the club shelled out a world record fee for him.

Neymar's contract at the club expires in 2025, meaning he's set to earn close to £800,000 per week (as per Capology) till then. If PSG do want him out of the club before then, they will need to find potential suitors who can match his current demands.

Neymar might head for exit door at PSG along with friend Lionel Messi

Given all the talk about a breakdown in his relationship with the club's fans, the Brazilian, who is known for being a passionate player, might head for the exit door this summer.

He could be partnered by his current teammate and long-term friend Lionel Messi. The Argentinian captain joined the club in 2021 after failing to extend his contract at Barcelona.

After a slow first season, he has fared better this campaign. Overall, Messi has 31 goals and 34 assists in 71 games across competitions for PSG. However, he was recently banned for missing training without permission and with his contract set to expire this summer, Messi might leave PSG after this season.

