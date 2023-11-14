Neymar looks unrecognisable with shaved head and moustache as he shares new look after ACL injury

Neymar Jr. has shared a new look on social media which includes a shaved head and a moustache as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Over the years, the Brazilian superstar has become famous not only for his ability on the field but also for his style off it. He recently took to his social media account to share a photo of his new look, where he would look unrecognizable to many given his new hairstyle.

A photo of it can be seen in the post from @433 on X below:

The 2015-16 season was perhaps the last time fans would have seen Neymar Jr. sporting a shaved head for a noticeable period of time. In many ways, he has come a long way since then without seeing his career progress at a rate many thought it would.

Neymar has widely been regarded as one of the most gifted footballers to grace the sport. Many backed him to compete regularly with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 'best footballer in the world' debate.

But the 31-year-old has largely struggled with injuries in his career, especially since leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017. He is recently recovering from a brutal ACL injury suffered during Brazil's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay last month in the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers.

The injury came just a couple of months following his blockbuster £78.5 million move from PSG to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. He has played 386 minutes spread across five games for his new team, scoring once and assisting three goals.

Brazil team doctor offers update on Neymar's ACL injury

Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has stated that Neymar Jr. is responding well to treatment for his ACL injury.

But Lasmar, who conducted the surgery on the former Barcelona superstar, has refused to put a timescale on when the player will return to action. Speaking at a press conference at Brazil's training center, the doctor said (h/t TheNationalNews):

"He's [Neymar] shown, from the first moment that he's following what we're proposing. He knows that it's a process that he's going to need all of us, physiotherapist, fitness trainer, so that we can have Neymar (back) as soon as possible.

"Injuries are individual. In general, there are associated injuries that can be just as important, such as a meniscus injury. All this makes the procedure more complex, with a slower recovery period. That's why we don't talk about a timescale."

During his six-year stay in Paris, Neymar is believed to have missed 143 games for club and country due to fitness issues. He still boasted an impressive record for Les Parisiens, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists in 173 games across competitions.