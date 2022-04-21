"Neymar and Messi are unnecessary" - PSG fans say Kylian Mbappe 'is on another planet' after 34th goal of the season against Angers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are once again singing the praises of star man Kylian Mbappe, who has struck his 34th goal of the season. The league leaders took on Angers on Wednesday, April 20.

The 23-year-old produced yet another moment of magic, having glided through the Angers defense with ease before delightfully slotting home.

The French star now has a final tally of 42 goals for the season in his sights as PSG look to have sealed the Ligue 1 title.

With the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar playing for the Paris side, Mbappe is still sticking out as the main man.

Paris Saint-Germain fans have reacted to yet another goal for the talismanic forward

Kylian Mbappe continues to be PSG's main man

When PSG signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona last summer, many felt that the Argentinian legend would become the side's main man. He dominated La Liga for over a decade and won a record number of Balon d'Or awards (seven) during that period.

But it is Kylian Mbappe who is by far PSG's most important star. His 34th goal of what has been yet another prolific season for the striker is testament to the talents the superstar possesses.

His future remains uncertain with Real Madrid eager to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to hold on to the world-beater who is surely the future of European football as he continues to wreak havoc in the French league.

Mbappe has scored 164 goals and contributed 83 assists in 211 appearances for the Parisians.

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Pauleta commented on the enormous talent that Mbappe is telling PSGTalk:

"It’s very difficult not to talk about Mbappe, a young Parisian with enormous talent.”

The summer transfer promises to be intriguing with regard to the Frenchman's future. We will see whether he remains in Paris or heads to Madrid.

One PSG man who is eager for the Frenchman to remain with the Ligue 1 leaders is Achraf Hakimi.

He told Telefoot (via MoroccoWorldNews):

“It's a pleasure to have him at my side. He is one of the best players in the world, but above all, he is my friend. I want him to stay here so we can enjoy ourselves. Do I tell him? Of course, he knows it. But I wish him the best. It is him who will decide according to what he thinks is best for his career, and I will support him.”

Parisian fans need to make the most of what may be a limited amount of time left to watch the superstar at his best.

