Neymar to miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash against Barcelona after adductor injury

Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a massive blow ahead of the hotly anticipated first leg of the Round of 16 tie against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, as Neymar picked up an injury in his left adductor muscle during the Coupe de France tie against Caen.

PSG come up against Neymar's former team for the first time since his record-breaking move to Paris in the summer of 2017, but they will do so without their talismanic Brazilian forward, who will miss the first leg in Spain.

Following the match, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he does not know the extent of the injury, so he is unsure of Neymar's involvement in the Champions League encounter.

The extent of his injury, however, has been confirmed by the club, and Neymar is set to miss the next four weeks of competitive action.

Neymar's absence could be a massive blow to Pochettino's plans ahead of the trip to Spain, as he could be without two of his wingers (Angel di Maria is currently out with a muscle injury), as well as Abdou Diallo and Marco Verratti, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Paris Saint-Germain still looking for an identity under Mauricio Pochettino

Although not entirely a shock, the timing of Paris Saint-Germain's sacking of Thomas Tuchel was suspect, given the fact that the German ensured qualification to the latter stages of the Champions League and had just defeated Strasbourg 4-0 in Ligue 1.

However, his public falling out with the club hierarchy did not help his cause and the eventual appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, one of Europe's most sought-after coaches, was welcomed with fanfare in Paris.

Since his appointment, Paris Saint-Germain have had somewhat of an upswing in form, as they currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table. The Parisians have won seven games out of nine under their new manager and could well retain their domestic crown.

Performances, however, have been far from their glittery best. The positive results during Pochettino's short-stint at the club are less of an achievement and more of an expectation at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine is yet to stamp his authority on the Parisian outfit and is still looking for his best XI amid a dressing room packed with talented players. The victories have been more due to individual moments of brilliance from the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe, rather than a coherent system or style of play.

Pochettino may have been a 'no-brainer' appointment for any of Europe's top clubs, given his incredible overachievement at Tottenham Hotspur over the past few years. His presence may also play a vital role in the potential contract extensions of Mbappe and Neymar.

However, as Paris Saint-Germain go into the blockbuster fixture against an indifferent Barcelona side, evidence on the pitch suggests a lot of work is yet to be done for Pochettino and the players to make this team contend for Europe's highest honor.