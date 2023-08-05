“Neymar was MOTM, but it was Messi who made the headlines” – Brazilian agent makes interesting claim on why Neymar left Barcelona

Agent Andre Curry has said that Lionel Messi might have played a part in Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona. The Brazilian left the Blaugrana in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of €222 million.

During the 2016-17 season, the former Barca No. 11 had inspired the club to one of the best comebacks in UEFA Champions League history. Neymar played a starring role - bagging a brace - as Barca beat PSG 6-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16, becoming the first team to recover from a 4-0 first-leg deficit.

Cury, though, added that it was the Argentine superstar who took all the glory despite Neymar getting the Man of the Match award (via Barca Times):

"Why did 𝐍𝐞𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐫 leave? I think it all happened because of the 6-1 match against PSG. Ney was the MOTM, but it was Messi who made the headlines. Ney loves Messi very much, so he didn't want to compete with him."

Cury added:

"All of Neymar's friends told him that he was making a big mistake by going to PSG and that he would want to come back to Barca after just 2 months, but then it'll not be possible."

Since joining the Parisians, the Brazilian has had a successful stint in the French capital. He has bagged 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games.

Luis Suarez said he and Lionel Messi urged Neymar not to leave Barcelona

Before leaving Barcelona, Neymar was a key player for the club. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games across competitions. He was also part of the fearsome attacking trio with Messi and Luis Suarez, affectionately called MSN.

However, when he deiced to leave the Camp Nou in 2017 to join PSG, it came as a surprise to many. Suarez said that he and Messi urged the Brazilian to stay. Suarez said (via Football Espana):

“I am responsible for my words. If Ney had stayed in Barcelona, he would have won the Ballon d’Or.”

He added:

“He listened to us and said that he wanted to stay, but as you know, with his surroundings, it is difficult to manage. We advised him as friends to stay, but his family decided to move out.”

The Brazilian, though, has been a key player for PSG since leaving Barcelona and remains one of the finest attackers in world football. Fans, though, often wonder how his career would have panned out had he stayed at Barca.