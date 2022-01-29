Neymar names controversial Dream XI with 5 Real Madrid players, snubs former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has named a rather controversial Dream XI, snubbing former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and keeping five Real Madrid players in his team.

Neymar, who moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million back in 2017, plied his trade at the Camp Nou for four years. Between 2013 and 2017, the Brazilian superstar won two La Liga titles, one Champions League, and three Copas del Reys.

The 29-year-old was one of the main protagonists behind the Blaugrana’s record-breaking treble-winning campaign in 2014-15, registering 52 goal involvements across competitions. Despite his controversial transfer to PSG, Neymar remains a firm favorite at Barcelona and has often been linked with a transfer back to his former stomping ground.

His love for Barcelona is well-documented, but the Brazilian skipper angered a section of their supporters when he snubbed former teammate Suarez in his Dream XI. When asked to name his all-star XI in 2019, Neymar picked five Real Madrid players, four Barcelona stars, and two of his PSG teammates. Seven of Neymar’s chosen XI hailed from Brazil.

Neymar’s Dream XI (as per Tribuna): Victor Valdes; Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Vinicius Jr, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Robinho; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Clearly, there are some notable absentees, none more prominent than Neymar’s former clubmate Luis Suarez. Alongside Lionel Messi, the two superstars formed one of the most fearsome trios in the history of football, “MSN,” tearing defenses apart at will.

Unfortunately for Suarez, the PSG no.10 went with a 4-4-2 formation for his Ultimate XI, which cost the Uruguayan his place. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid’s record-goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo also failed to make the cut, while his successor Vinicius Junior squeezed through.

Real Madrid and Barcelona vying for Palmeiras teenager

In recent years, Real Madrid have had quite a bit of fortune signing young, potentially world-class youngsters from Brazil. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have successfully broken into their first team with Reinier Jesus also expected to join the squad sooner rather than later.

Confident with their recruitment policy, Real Madrid are gearing up to add a new member to their fleet of talented Brazilian youngsters.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Not only has Barcelona sent their scouts to Brazil to watch 15-year old talent Endrick and collect information about the player, Real Madrid are also interested & few other big Premier League clubs too. No formal proposals yet, however. #Transfers ) Not only has Barcelona sent their scouts to Brazil to watch 15-year old talent Endrick and collect information about the player, Real Madrid are also interested & few other big Premier League clubs too. No formal proposals yet, however. @joaquimpiera (🌕) Not only has Barcelona sent their scouts to Brazil to watch 15-year old talent Endrick and collect information about the player, Real Madrid are also interested & few other big Premier League clubs too. No formal proposals yet, however. @joaquimpiera #Transfers 🇧🇷🔎

If reports are to be believed, Los Blancos are courting Palmeiras’ 15-year-old starlet Endrick and could soon have him on their books. The Under-20 star is being tipped to become the next big thing in Brazil and the Whites are eager to lap him up.

Unfortunately for them, they are set to face stiff competition from rivals Barcelona. The Camp Nou outfit have also taken a liking to the teenager and are preparing a €45 million package for him.

A few other European clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City, are also keeping tabs on the Palmeiras prodigy.

