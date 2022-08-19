"Neymar did nothing" - Neto blasts 'a***e' Kylian Mbappe and says Brazilian did the right thing by not allowing PSG superstar to take the second penalty

Former Brazilian player and current TV presenter Neto has defended Neymar Jr. in his feud against Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The two superstars seemed to get into an argument during PSG's 5-2 win against Montpellier SC on August 13. Mbappe, who missed the first penalty awarded to his side, attempted to take the second from Neymar but was turned away by the Brazilian.

Giving his take on the matter on a YouTube channel (reported via UOL Sport), Neto said:

"Actually, in this discussion between Neymar and Mbappé, Neymar is not at fault, quite the opposite. Neymar today is the best penalty taker in the world. He is Djalminha, he is Aílton Lira."

He continued:

"And Neymar did nothing. So much so that Mbappe is an a**hole for taking the first penalty. By the way, he is an a**hole."

Neto further added that this is an intentional ploy by France to rock Neymar's confidence ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"This is a move by the French to destabilize Neymar for the World Cup."

The issue arose when Lionel Messi won a penalty in the first half of their match against Montpellier following a handball call and handed the ball to Neymar.

Mbappe, who had already missed a penalty earlier in the match, came over to try and persuade the Brazilian to hand over the ball but was unsuccessful. Neymar stepped up and successfully converted the spot kick. He added a second goal later on, with Mbappe netting one in the second half.

Reports from the Mirror suggested that the two superstars got into a feud in the dressing room after the match against Montpellier. Veteran defender Sergio Ramos reportedly had to intervene and stop the fight.

Neymar and Mbappe's rumored feud could hurt PSG's ambitions

PSG have made it a point to add multiple big-money signings to their squad in recent years. While these players have helped the club garner global fame, they have also at times found it tough to get along with each other.

Neymar and Mbappe, it appears, are the latest duo to get into disagreements at the Parc des Princes. A report from the Express earlier this week even suggested that the latter wants the Brazilian to leave the club.

It could spell trouble for PSG, who will need both players to deliver the goods alongside Messi if they wish to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

