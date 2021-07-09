"We’re rivals" - Neymar on facing Lionel Messi in 2021 Copa America final

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has opened up on facing Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2021 Copa America final on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and Neymar, former Barcelona teammates, have lit up the 2021 Copa America, scoring four and two goals respectively to lead their teams to the final.

Neymar was asked about the prospect of facing his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi in the Copa America title decider on TNT Sports Brazil. In reply he said:

“Messi is, as I’ve always said, the best player I’ve ever seen play and he’s a great friend. But now we’re in a final, we’re rivals. I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa América.”

The Maracana will host the final between the two South American giants on Saturday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 11).

I cheered for Lionel Messi when Brazil weren't in Copa America final: Neymar

Neymar has revealed that he backs Lionel Messi and Argentina in any international tournament if Brazil have been knocked out, including the 2014 World Cup. But come Saturday, he wants to be at his best and win his first-ever Copa America title with Brazil.

Neymar wasn't part of the Brazil squad that won the 2019 Copa America and defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-final.

“Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we (Brazil) are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him. That’s what I’ve been cheering for in the 2014 World Cup final, when he faced Germany.

“When you’re friends with someone, it’s hard to forget the friendship you have… but for example when you play video games with a friend, you want to beat him anyway. It’ll be the same thing on Saturday,” Neymar concluded.

