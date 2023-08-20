Neymar and partner Bruna Biancardi to be given same benefits Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez received in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Neymar Jr recently completed his move to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Brazilian became the latest high-profile footballer to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia, following in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and others.

Neymar is also soon expecting a child with his partner Bruna Biancardi. Saudi Arabia laws state that unmarried couples cannot live together. However, the law was bent when it came to Ronaldo and Georgina. And as per a report in Globo, Neymar might get the same privileges as the Portuguese ace.

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has made a few exceptions to the rule for football stars, with Ronaldo and Georgina among them.

The couple have already started adjusting to Saudi Arabian life as Bruna has started taking English lessons. She posted an Instagram story of her iPad with a notebook and other stationary items and captioned it, “English Class Time.”

Biancardi has been regularly posting updates on her new life and how she's adjusting to a new country.

Neymar Jr was unveiled as an Al-Hilal player at their stadium on Saturday.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi bid goodbye to Paris

Neymar and Bruna said goodbye to Paris to start a new chapter in Saudi Arabia. Biancardi shared pictures of their gathering with friends and family, who also wrote emotional messages.

A Brazilian businesswoman, Duda Borges wrote, "God bless you always” on Instagram as the couple smiled along with their friends.

Luisa Gonzalez also shared a goodbye message and wished happiness for Neymar and his partner. “May the new stage be the same with lots of laughter and happiness! The next one will be from Mavi!!" she said.

Eduarda Brigoni, an influencer, wished Neymar and Bruna and said, "Let this be an incredible new stage.”

Carol Cabrino, married to footballer, Marquinhos from PSG, wrote Bruna a heartfelt message. She wrote on Instagram:

“Hey man, I don’t even know what to say… What a crazy week, huh? The plans were so different! Thought I’d follow the whole Mavi process! I didn’t even have time to take you to the maternity stores I need. It’s so crazy! You have been a gift from God in our lives. Let this new stage of yours be incredible, together with Mavi, who will be waiting for our visit, I miss you very much! You are such a special friend to me and to so many people! Don’t forget about it! I love you @brunabiancardi”

Bruna reposted her message and talked about how special Carol is and how she admired her before Bruna got to know Carol. Biancardi wrote:

She is so special. Before I got to know her better, I already admired her… Thank you for every moment, you are a wonderful woman and we will always be together. Mavi is going to know that this aunt has helped us a lot from the very at the beginning, I took her to the doctor, he accompanied me to buy beautiful things and cheered us up a lot! I love you girls.”