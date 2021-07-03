Neymar picks Liverpool star as more technically gifted than him

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian superstar Neymar has named Liverpool's star midfielder Thiago Alcántara as one of the five players who are more technically gifted than him.

In an interview with Facebook page Oh my Goal (via HITC), Neymar selected Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Liverpool's Thiago Alcántara as players who are technically better than him.

In the interview, Neymar said:

“More technical than me? I don’t know if I can answer that! With all the humility in the world, I consider myself one of the most technical players in football today!”

However, when Neymar was insisted on naming five players, he went on to pick the aforementioned players.

The Brazilian superstar has had history with Thiago Alcántara. Neymar faced the current Liverpool midfielder in the 2020 Champions League final, where his PSG side lost to Bayern Munich.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 following their Champions League triumph. The 30-year-old Spanish international hasn't had the smoothest time at Anfield due to a number of injuries.

Neymar also named Lionel Messi as the one player he would like to play again with. The 29-year-old had the following to say about his former Barcelona colleague:

"A player I’d like to play again with today, clearly it’s Messi. Because he’s number 1 and the greatest of all. Every club, every player loves him. Everyone wants to play with him."

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson’s predictions for the quarterfinal fixtures

Neymar Jr: "The 5 best players in the world when it comes to technique? Apart from me, I'd say Messi, Hazard, De Bruyne, Verratti and Thiago." pic.twitter.com/HPnjTXVEj4 — Liverpool Word (@LiverpoolWord) July 2, 2021

Neymar has teamed up with Liverpool stars as Brazil look to win the Copa America

Brazil are on course to retain their Copa America crown this summer after the Selecao defeated Chile in the quarterfinals. Neymar has teamed up with Liverpool stars Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino, who have played vital roles despite not starting all of Brazil's games.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored an important equalizer in Brazil's comeback win over Colombia in the group stage. Meanwhile, Liverpool's number 1 Alisson has started twice, managing to keep a cleansheet against Venezuela in Brazil's opening game.

However, Neymar has been the star of the competition so far. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has already scored and assisted twice, leading Brazil to a semi-final clash against Peru.

OFFICIAL:



Neymar was elected Man of the Match against Chile!



CRAQUE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u81hoFpvE0 — 𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@Neymoleque) July 3, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee