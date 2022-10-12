“Neymar plays very well but he’s annoying as hell” – Benfica star makes brutal admission about PSG superstar after Champions League tie

Following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) clash with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League yesterday (October 11), the Portuguese outfit's midfielder Joao Mario has commented on Neymar's ability and his persona on the pitch.

The game at the Parc des Princes ended with a 1-1 scoreline, with Kylian Mbappe and Mario scoring for their respective sides.

Neymar came off the bench during PSG's goalless draw with Reims in Ligue 1 at the weekend. However, he returned to the starting XI as Christophe Galtier named a strong line-up to take on Benfica in Paris. Although the Brazilian couldn't find the back of the net, he still managed to make an impression on Joao Mario.

The Analyst @OptaAnalyst Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Two matches in seven days, two points each, two goals each, 2.14 xG to PSG, 2.63 to Benfica, nothing settled in Group H. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Two matches in seven days, two points each, two goals each, 2.14 xG to PSG, 2.63 to Benfica, nothing settled in Group H. https://t.co/KusB5rwvun

Speaking after the game, the Eagles midfielder hailed the Parisian number 10 as one of the best players in the world. However, he admitted that the attacker has the tendency to annoy opposition players on the pitch.

The Benfica star was quoted as saying by GOAL:

"Neymar plays very well, but he's annoying as hell on the pitch. One of the best players in the world, very talented, I think he has the need to bicker with players on the pitch, absolutely normal. It's a pleasure for us to play against him."

The two sides struggled to break each other down throughout the match and both needed penalty kicks to find the back of the net. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians from the spot in the 39th minute and Joao Mario did the same for the visitors to secure a 1-1 draw.

Get French Football News @GFFN HT | PSG 1-0 Benfica:



The hosts looking more comfortable since Mbappé's opener, as evidenced by Neymar's brilliant sombrero over Florentino. Is the stage set for a more free-flowing second half? HT | PSG 1-0 Benfica:The hosts looking more comfortable since Mbappé's opener, as evidenced by Neymar's brilliant sombrero over Florentino. Is the stage set for a more free-flowing second half?

That result means that neither of the two sides has proven to be superior to the other in the Champions League this season, with their first meeting also ending in a 1-1 draw. As things stand, the two clubs are tied at eight points in Group H after four games, with the Parisians currently leading the table based on goal difference.

Neymar enjoying a brilliant outing with PSG this season

Neymar in action versus Benfica

Despite failing to record a goal contribution against Benfica yesterday, Neymar still has incredible numbers with PSG this season. So far, the Brazilian has bagged 11 goals and nine assists for the French 1 giants in 15 matches across all competitions.

That includes eight goals and seven assists in 10 Ligue 1 appearances, one goal and two assists in four Champions League outings as well as two goals in the French Super Cup.

Poll : 0 votes