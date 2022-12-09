"Neymar is a pop star, a persona" - Valdano surprised that Brazil superstar received MOM award ahead of Alisson and Casemiro

Former Argentine forward Jorge Valdano has talked about Neymar Jr. and his role in the Brazil team.

The 1986 FIFA World Cup winner talked about the role of a star in a team, claiming that Brazil have more than one. His comments came after Neymar received the Player of the Match award for the Selecao's 4-1 win over South Korea in the World Cup Round of 16 on December 5.

Valdano said:

"We talk about a star defining each team but Brazil have more than one. Yes, but it’s curious. The best player on the pitch was Casemiro. Or Alisson. But they gave the man of the match award to Neymar. There’s a subservience to big names. And Neymar is a pop star, a persona."

Alisson notably made five saves against South Korea, while Casemiro won two fouls, four tackles and six out of nine duels. Both players were key to Brazil keeping the Asian side down to just one goal.

Comparing Neymar's personality to that of his club teammate and close friend Lionel Messi, Valdano added:

"While Messi hides that persona, the Brazilian forward plays the role. At first, I felt Vinícius [Jr.] was a bit inhibited but not anymore. England and Brazil have as much talent on the bench as on the pitch. No one else has that."

Messi's Argentina made a poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-1 against Saudi Arabia. They made up for lost ground by beating Mexico and Poland by 2-0 margins.

La Albiceleste then overcame Australia by a 2-1 scoreline in the round of 16 and are now primed to face Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Should they win the game, they will face either Brazil or Croatia in the semifinals.

Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi are shining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar Jr. played well in Brazil's first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Serbia. He helped his team win 2-0 but was ruled out for the remainder of the group stage with an ankle injury.

Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 and lost 1-0 against Cameroon without the services of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward. Upon his return for the game against South Korea, the former Santos forward played a starring role in helping his team win 4-1 in the round of 16.

He will be expected to deliver once again when they meet 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia in the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has scored three goals and laid down one assist in four World Cup games so far. He has been the centerpiece of the Argentine attack and they will once again count on him when they take on the Netherlands.

