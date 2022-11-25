Neymar ruled out Brazil's FIFA World Cup clash with Switzerland - Reports

Brazil striker Neymar Jr. has reportedly been ruled out from their upcoming FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland after suffering a gruesome injury against Serbia.

Le Selecao won 2-0 win against Serbia on November 24. Richarlison scored both goals in the game, including a spectacular bicycle kick. However, much to everyone's concern, their talismanic No. 10 limped off during the tail end of the game and was in visible anguish.

Shades of the 2014 World Cup were all over again as Neymar suffered a tournament-ending injury against Colombia in the quarter-finals on that occasion.

It was later revealed that the extent of the injury is much less severe this term as he has suffered a sprained ankle.

However, Brazil will miss him for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland on November 28 (via Marca journalist Mario Cortegana)

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Neymar is OUT vs Switzerland and a doubt for Cameroon. Rodrygo is one of the options to replace him in the XI. 🎖| Neymar is OUT vs Switzerland and a doubt for Cameroon. Rodrygo is one of the options to replace him in the XI. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| Neymar is OUT vs Switzerland and a doubt for Cameroon. Rodrygo is one of the options to replace him in the XI. @MarioCortegana

In terms of a replacement for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Tite has a few cards up his sleeve.

The likes of Antony, Rodrygo Goes, and Bruno Guimaraes might fill in the XI for the game against Switzerland.

Brazil coach Tite calmed fears over Neymar's injury after the FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil coach Tite asked fans not to be too concerned about Neymar's injury after the FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia. Speaking to the media after the game, Tite said (via The Guardian):

“Don’t worry, Neymar will play in the World Cup, He will keep playing, you can be sure about that.”

Meanwhile, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said:

“We started immediate treatment on the bench. He continues with the physio, but now we need to wait 24-48 hours for a better assessment. He felt this pain throughout the game, but chose to stay on the pitch to help his team after his injury. It’s remarkable that he did this.”

Brazil will now hope that Richarlison can continue his goalscoring exploits in the PSG forward's reported absence.

Richarlison's Tottenham Hotspur teammate and captain Hugo Lloris praised the attacker, saying (via The Print):

“I’m happy for him. He’s probably the least fancied player of the team but he is a fighter and showed yesterday the part of genius that is in him."

GOAL @goal RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 https://t.co/kcQYUYvMDi

