Neymar’s absence during Pele’s funeral in Brazil causes stir as fans question PSG superstar - Reports

Fans have criticised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. for not attending Pele's funeral in Brazil. The legend passed away on December 29, 2022, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Neymar, the current Brazil No. 10, is level with Pele on the list of the country's all-time topscorers. Given the magnitude of the occasion, many expected the player to be present in Pele's funeral.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive The absence of Neymar in Brazil for Pelé’s funeral is causing a lot of talk in his home country.



Some wonder how he was able to pressure PSG to allow him to return to Brazil for carnival in the past and today not be able to come to pay tribute to Pele.



Some fans have commented on the Ligue 1 club's social media posts that their superstar no. 10 should have been allowed to attend Pele's funeral. A comment read (via RMC Sport):

"If Neymar wanted to be released, he came, explains the presenter during his show. Neymar could very well have put pressure on PSG to come here. He has already pressed the club several times to come to parties, why not to ask PSG to say goodbye to Pelé? I think Neymar, as a Brazilian player, had an obligation to come and see Pelé's coffin to say goodbye. It was important for Brazilian football."

The player's father recently confirmed that the superstar will not be attending Pele's funeral. Speaking to local Brazilian media, he said (via RMC Sport):

“We know what it is to lose someone, and we have not only lost an athlete, we have lost a citizen, the person Pele, No, he (Neymar) is not going to come (for the funeral).”

Lionel Messi and Neymar's absence no excuse for PSG's loss to Lens - Galtier

SL Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The Ligue 1 leaders suffered a shock defeat to second-placed Lens in their last league game. While Messi and Neymar were absent, Galtier said that their absence cannot be used as an excuse for the Parisians' defeat.

He said after the game (via Canal Supporters):

“There are no excuses for the fact that we lost because we were absent, Because we are going to have a second part of the season with a lot of matches, where there will be poor form, injuries and suspensions."

"We will be very happy to welcome him. Leo will surely join us on January 3. Of course he will be well received by us. As for the reception at the stadium, I have no doubt that he will be well received at the Parc des Princes."

He added:

“We will have to be really better even with absences. We had to play the opposite of what we did. The ball had to move much faster behind the Lensois midfielders to develop our attacks. But we had too much technical waste.”

PSG remain atop the league, four points clear of Lens after 17 games.

