Neymar's Brazil match incredible record set by legendary national team of the 70s

Tite's Brazil have been on a dominant run since their dubious exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the hands of Belgium in the quarterfinals. They decimated all opposition on the path to continental glory at the 2019 Copa America. Brazil have now carried the same rich vein of form into the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil defeated Enner Valencia's Ecuador 2-0 last Saturday in what was their first competitive international fixture of 2021. A well-taken goal from Everton's Richarlison and a penalty for star man Neymar ensured that the Brazilians picked up the win.

ACABOU! Com gols de Neymar Jr. e Paquetá, #SeleçãoBrasileira derruba jejum histórico em vence o Paraguai fora de casa. Mais um passo dado rumo à Copa do Mundo!



🇧🇷 2x0 🇵🇾 | #BRAxPAR #Eliminatorias



Foto: @lucasfigfoto / CBF

The Seleção were are their ruthless best against Miguel Almiron's Paraguay on Wednesday, dispatching Los Guaraníes by 2-0. The Brazilians came out on top after a neat finish from Neymar and an exquisite drive from Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta, deep into extra time.

A chief reason for this incredible run from Brazil has been the form of team talisman Neymar. The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain ace has contributed a stunning five goals and four assists in his last few World Cup qualifiers for the national side.

FT: Paraguay 0-2 Brazil



Neymar in four World Cup qualifiers:



🎁🎁

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️🎁

pic.twitter.com/Jpb7eR0fqD — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 9, 2021

With this win, Brazil opened up a six-point lead at the top of the 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualification table, ahead of Lionel Messi's Argentina in second place.

With six wins from the same number of games, Tite's side has equaled the record set by the World Cup-winning team of 1970. The legendary team won Brazil their third World Cup and featured the legendary Pele. The side, captained by Carlos Alberto, is still widely regarded as the greatest international team ever assembled by many.

After just 6 rounds, Brazil has a 6 point advantage over second place Argentina, who gave up a 2-0 lead against Colombia today

Pele led an incredible front five consisting of Jairzinho, Gerson, Totstao and Rivelino, who terrorized defenses throughout the tournament. The group scored an incredible 19 goals from six outings.

The greatest football team ever in the history is 1970 World Cup Brazil team who defeated the mighty Italians 4-1 in the final. I wonder if we ever can have such team & players again like Pele, Carlos Alberto, Jairzinho, Rivelino, Tostao & Gerson.

The fact that Tite's Brazil side have equaled the record set by the greatest Brazil side of all time bodes well for the current team. The national side have not tasted success at the World Cup since Ronaldo and co brought home the trophy in 2002.

The official handle of the Brazilian Football Association side highlighted the accomplishment with a post that read (translated):

"Today was the day to win and go down in history! With their 6th win in 6 qualifiers, Tite's men equalled their best start to the competition of all time. 📈⚽They are in the company of the stars who conquered the TRI! Not bad, right? BRAZIL 100%!"

The TRI refers to the third World Cup Brazil lifted in 1970, having earlier triumphed in 1958 and 1962. The incredible Pele was part of all three World Cup-winning sides!

Hoje foi dia de vencer e entrar para a história! Com a 6ª vitória em 6 jogos nas Eliminatórias, os comandados de Tite igualaram o melhor início na competição de todos os tempos. 📈⚽



— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 9, 2021

