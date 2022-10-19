Neymar's ex-agent says conversation with Lionel Messi made PSG superstar choose Barcelona over Real Madrid

Neymar's former agent Wagner Ribeiro recently confirmed that a conversation with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi was key to the Brazilian joining Barcelona over Real Madrid.

Neymar joined the Catalan club back in 2013 from Santos. However, Real Madrid were also interested in the plater.

Ribeiro had previously taken the former Santos attacker to Madrid for a 19-day trial with Los Blancos. He recently explained (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Madrid withdrew from the bid after a conversation between Neymar and Messi, which was essential for him to choose the Camp Nou”.

Ribeiro, who has known Neymar since 2006, explained that despite having offers from Real Madrid and Chelsea, the current PSG superstar was keen on staying at Santos until 2014 and become better as a player so his release clause increases. He said:

"The project was for him to stay more years at Santos, so that Santos would earn more money and become a player like Pelé. The player's will was to increase his salary and stay at Santos for a few more years."

He further added that Los Blancos wanted the Brazilian player. However, Barcelona bettered any proposal that Florentino Perez's side had to make. A conversation with Lionel Messi also helped the flashy winger make up his mind to join the Blauganas.

Ribeiro continued:

“He wanted Neymar, he made many proposals and so did Barcelona. Whenever Madrid made a proposal, Barcelona covered it. Madrid withdraws from the bid when there is a conversation with Messi to sign for Barça, Messi was essential for the signing."

Ribeiro confirmed that when the player's father moved to Europe, he stopped being the agent and was not involved in the transfer to Barcelona.

"I did not participate in the transaction: Cury and Raúl, who were related to Sandro Rosell. I wanted Real Madrid and I withdrew from the operation. I haven't received a penny from Barcelona."

The Brazilian superstar is currently in Spain for a trial of the investigation regarding his 2013 move to Barcelona.

Neymar recently explained why Lionel Messi suffered in his first season at PSG

PSG superstars Lionel Messi (R) and Neymar (L).

Lionel Messi endured a difficult first season at PSG after his move from Barcelona last year, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games.

While speaking to DAZN last month, the club's no. 10 said that the change from Spain to France was difficult for the Argentine. However, he believes with Messi on their side, the Parisians can win all the major trophies.

"Messi suffered because the change has been difficult for him and his family, But now he's better, he's at home. I want him to take advantage of it. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, and I'm sure we can win it all." (via Ligue 1)

PSG, who are currently at the top of the table with 29 points in 11 games, will play their next Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio on Saturday, October 22.

