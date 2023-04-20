Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi drops major hint on PSG superstar’s future after announcing pregnancy

Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi might have dropped a massive hint about the Brazilian superstar's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Biancardi claimed that she is currently learning French, which could mean that Neymar is set to stay at the French club for the foreseeable future.

The former Barcelona forward has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. He was in superb form for PSG prior to the injury blow, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

However, there have been doubts about Neymar's future in the French capital. He has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes in the summer.

Biancardi, meanwhile, recently announced that she is pregnant with the footballer. She made a social media post to break the news. Biancardi wrote:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!"

Emmanuel Petit made a bold claim about PSG superstar Neymar

Emmanuel Petit recently claimed that Neymar doesn't have the mentality to be an elite footballer anymore.

Speaking on the Rothen S'enflamme program, Petit said:

“I feel that this season is the season of too much for Neymar, I think the story must end now. This season, again, has been mixed. I think the connection he has with Messi is important, and I don’t think Messi will stay. I feel like Neymar doesn’t have the head to be a very high-level football player anymore.”

The Brazilian joined PSG in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 matches for the Parisian club.

During his stay in the French capital, he has won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coup de France trophies, among other honors.

Poll : 0 votes