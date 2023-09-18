Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts baby bump as she relaxes in swimming pool; Al-Nassr superstar’s partner responds 

Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi has uploaded a heartwarming snap on Instagram, showing off her baby bump. Vitoria, the wife of the Brazilian superstar's international teammate Alex Telles, responded with a love emoji.

Biancardi, 29, and Neymar, 31, revealed in April that they're expecting a baby girl. The couple made their relationship public in January and are now set to welcome a new member of the family.

The Brazilian model has given her 7.3 million Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy with a post displaying her baby bump. In one photo, she stood in a swimming pool alongside a cute West Highland Terrier dog.

In the next snap, a Golden Retriever was swimming towards her as she comforted the Westie. She captioned the post:

"Sunday the way I love it.."

Bruna Biancardi received many reactions from her followers, including from Al-Nassr left-back Telles' wife Vitoria. She posted a love face emoji displaying her admiration for Neymar's girlfriend.

The couple shouldn't have too long left to wait, as the baby's due date is around October to December. The newborn will be Al-Hilal superstar Neymar's second child, as he's father to 12-year-old Davi Lucca, whose mother is his former girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Meanwhile, Telles and his wife welcomed a daughter on January 2 after the pair had married in June last year. They have reportedly been together since May 2022 after meeting while he was on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United, per Players Bio.

Bruna Biancardi relaxes during pregnancy as Neymar starts his Al-Hilal career superbly

The Brazilian superstar grabbed an assist on his Al-Hilal debut.

Bruna Biancardi appears to be enjoying her off time, spending time with the family's dogs and relaxing. Meanwhile, her partner Neymar has started his new career with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Brazil's all-time top goalscorer joined the Saudi outfit from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer for €90 million. He had to wait to make his debut due to nursing an injury but made his first appearance for Al-Hilal on Friday (September 15).

Neymar came on in the 64th minute of Al-Za'eem's 6-1 thrashing of Al-Riyadh. He provided an assist for his compatriot Malcom, and the crowd at Prince Faisal bin Fahd quickly took to their new No.10.

The Brazilian superstar will likely be handed his full debut when Al-Hilal next play. They face Uzbekistan outfit Navbahor in the AFC Champions League on Monday (September 18).