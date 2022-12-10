Neymar’s sister Rafaella flaunts stunning beach attire as she prepares to cheer Brazil in FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Croatia

Neymar's sister Rafaella, a social media sensation, took to Instagram to flaunt her stunning beach attire ahead of Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Croatia.

Rafaella can be seen wearing a stunning white bikini in the snap posted on her Instagram. She currently has close to six million followers on her account.

The Selecao played Croatia in their quarter-final contest but lost the game through a penalty shootout. Tite's side took the lead in the injury time of the first half of extra time (115+1 minute).

It was their crown jewel Neymar who gave his side the lead. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar played a few beautiful link-up passes to break into Croatia's box. He kept his composure to get past Dominik Livakovic and slot it into the roof of the net.

However, Croatia equalized through Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute to take the game into a shootout. That was won by Croatia 4-2, with Neymar not even getting a chance at a spot kick as Marquinhos missed Brazil's must-score fourth spot kick and the match ended there itself. Neymar was kept for the last shot but it became redundant.

Priort to the match, considering its magnitude, the Selecao probably didn't need any extra motivation. However, Rafaella did her job to fire up the country.

She was also present at the Education City Stadium and posted a picture before the start of the game.

Neymar has now equaled Pele's Brazil record with his goal against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Despite his goal, the Brazil superstar ended on the losing side

Neymar broke the deadlock during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Croatia with a spectacular effort. He broke down Zlatko Dalic's team's defense with individual brilliance.

The goal marked the superstar forward's 77th international goal in 124 games for the Selecao. The PSG superstar is now level with Pele as the highest-ever scorer for his country.

The legendary Pele scored his 77 goals in just 92 games. Of course, he also won three World Cups with Brazil, something that the current Brazilian star won't be able to match.

However, a night of individual landmark turned out to be a sour one for the PSG no. 10. The game also marked the end of Tite's reign as the coach of the South American giants. The 61-year-old stepped down after exit from the quarter-final stages of the World Cup for two successive editions.

