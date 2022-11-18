"Neymar's year" - Pundit confidently explains why PSG superstar will have a spectacular 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

French football pundit Nabil Djellit believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is set to enjoy a fantastic 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

Djellit feels the forward has a much better supporting cast this time around than he did in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. The Selecao are favorites in the eyes of many to lift the prestigious trophy in Qatar in December.

He told L'Equipe (as quoted by PSG Talk):

“I think he is better surrounded than his previous World Cups with Brazil. And precisely, he won’t want to force the decision on his own and I think that’s something that can free him up more.

“... For me, it could simply be Neymar’s year.”

Brazil were fancied in 2014 when the FIFA World Cup took place on their home soil. They looked solid until the semifinals before Germany dismantled them 7-1 on their way to the final and, eventually, the title.

Neymar missed the game due to injury, having scored four goals and assisted once in their first five matches. Djellit said about the same:

“In 2014, we remember that he carried Brazil in an incredible way. His injury then partly condemned Brazil, who picked up in the semi-finals (1-7 defeat) against Germany, [who were] fantastic and future world champion.”

In the 2018 World Cup, the Selecao once again threatened in the early knockout stages before falling to Belgium in the quarterfinals. Neymar led from the front once again, scoring two goals and getting an assist, but couldn't guide his team to the title.

Djellit continued:

“In 2018, I think that if the Belgians don’t stop Brazil (1-2 defeat), it could have been complicated for the French team behind, but the story didn’t turn out like that and so much the better for us. And there, I find that he has returned to an absolutely stratospheric level.

“He also chases records. I think he will pass in front of Pelé, especially in the number of goals.”

The legendary Pele is currently Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. He could be surpassed by Neymar in Qatar, with the PSG superstar entering the 2022 FIFA World Cup with 75 goals in 121 international games.

Neymar Jr. will look to translate stellar form for PSG into success at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar Jr. has been in stupendous form for PSG this season. In 20 matches across all competitions, the Brazilian has scored 15 goals and laid out 12 assists. Thanks to him, the Parisians are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues this term.

The forward will now look to bring that form to the FIFA World Cup as well. Brazil will kick off their campaign in Qatar with a clash against Serbia on November 24. They will then face Switzerland and Cameroon in their next two Group G matches.

