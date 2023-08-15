Neymar salary at Al-Hilal revealed after the Brazilian completes moves from PSG

The astronomical salary Neymar will earn at Al-Hilal after his move to the Saudi Pro League giants from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has come to light. The Brazilian forward will earn $300 million in two years, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The sum could go up to as much as $400 million, including add-ons and other commercial deals. The Brazilian was recently announced as a new player for the SPL giants after completing a €90m deal.

While he was linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, Neymar has decided to spend the next two years of his career in the Middle-East with Al-Hilal.

The Brazilian joined PSG back in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. He made 173 appearances for the Parisian club, scoring 118 goals and providing 73 assists.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar": PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacts to Neymar's Al-Hilal move

Since joining PSG back in 2017, the Brazilian forward has been one of the most influential players at the club. Although his stint was unfortunately marked with recurring injury issues, he was brilliant during his time in Ligue 1.

Talking about Neymar's move to Al-Hilal, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi called him "one of the best players in the world", saying (via the Parisians' official website):

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure."

Al-Hilal have made a number of notable signings from Europe this season, including the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Ruben Neves, and now Neymar. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Brazilian ace fares in Saudi Arabia.