Neymar seen asking permission from Lionel Messi to take penalty for PSG; misses it against Saudi Arabia All-Stars

Neymar Jr. was seen taking permission from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Lionel Messi before taking a penalty kick in a friendly against Saudi Arabia All-Stars on Thursday, 19 January.

The Brazil international won the spot-kick in first-half stoppage time after he was mowed down inside the box. The referee overlooked the incident but VAR overturned his decision.

With the score at 2-1 following goals from Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marquinhos, respectively, Neymar had the chance to double his team's lead. He picked up the ball and looked to Lionel Messi, seemingly either asking him to take the penalty or seeking his approval before taking it himself.

With a slight nod of the head, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner gave him the green light for the latter. The resulting penalty, however, was saved by Mohammed Alowais after it was hit low and without much power to the goalkeeper's left.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Neymar asking Leo if he wants to take the penalty but Messi refusing it and letting Ney take it. Neymar asking Leo if he wants to take the penalty but Messi refusing it and letting Ney take it. 🇦🇷❤️🇧🇷https://t.co/IH72ioAx1r

Ronaldo equalized once again shortly after to end the half with nothing to separate the two teams. The goal-fest resumed after the start of the second half as Sergio Ramos and Jang Hyun-soo scored a goal each to make it 3-3 within 11 minutes of the restart.

Lionel Messi then won a penalty kick just before the hour mark after his shot hit Ali Albulayhi's hand inside the box. But it was Kylian Mbappe who stepped up to the plate and scored.

In fairness, Messi isn't PSG's first-choice penalty-taker at the moment. Neymar has scored thrice while Mbappe has netted four goals from the penalty spot for Les Parisiens this campaign.

The trio were then substituted in the 62nd minute amongst a number of changes made by manager Christophe Galtier. Despite being reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute following Juan Bernat's straight red card, PSG won 5-4.

Neymar and Lionel Messi were ineffective in PSG's 1-0 loss vs Rennes

PSG's win against Saudi Arabia All-Stars in Riyadh doesn't count for much considering it was an exhibition match.

WHATSAPPBLOG9JA @whatsappblog9ja Rennes beat PSG with Messi Neymar Mbappe all on the pitch yesterday Rennes beat PSG with Messi Neymar Mbappe all on the pitch yesterday 😲 https://t.co/jX2jKFhQ0i

It was more about a gathering of some of the world's biggest superstars and a day to celebrate the sport's elites. But one result that would have stung Galtier big time was his team's 1-0 loss against Stade Rennais on 15 January.

Neymar and Lionel Messi started the game but had no positive impact on the proceedings. They managed a combined tally of two chances created, with no shots on target, while managing just 81% pass accuracy.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on from the bench in the 55th minute but was ineffective. The loss allowed RC Lens to halve the deficit between themselves and Les Parisiens﻿.

The capital-based giants have a three-point lead in the table after 19 games.

Poll : 0 votes