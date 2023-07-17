Neymar sends message to Lionel Messi after unveiling at Inter Miami

Neymar has sent a message to his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi after he was unveiled by Inter Miami.

Messi took to the DRV PNK Stadium pitch for the first time as an Inter Miami player on Sunday (June 16). It was a ceremony worthy of the occasion with co-owner David Beckham on hand to greet the legendary forward.

The 36-year-old uploaded a picture of his welcome ceremony to his Instagram account. He thanked the Herons' fans for their greeting, writing in the captions:

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday! The rain made it different than planned but it was still beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came, thank you very much for all the love and also to the artists who were there and, despite the conditions, sang spectacularly."

Neymar responded to his former teammate in the comments, stating:

"Best of luck brother (love)."

The legendary duo have separated for the second time in their careers after Lionel Messi bid farewell to PSG. The Argentine icon has built a strong connection with Neymar during their time together at the Parc des Princes and Barcelona previously. They have won the UEFA Champions League, two Ligue 1 titles, and two La Liga titles together.

The Herons have secured one of, if not, the greatest players to grace the game on a two-year deal with the option of a third. He is likely to make his debut in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21).

Neymar could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the future

The Brazilian toyed with the idea of joining Inter Miami three years ago.

Neymar's own future at PSG is uncertain amid a frustrating past season at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian attacker endured a long-term ankle injury, which saw him miss 14 league games. He made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists.

The Brazil international holds a frosty relationship with Parisian fans. Supporters were seen demanding he leave the club in protest outside his home earlier this year. It may not be long until he is reunited with Lionel Messi once again.

Neymar spoke in 2020 about potentially joining Inter Miami in the future. He claimed to have told the Herons' co-owner Beckham that he will make the move one day (via MLS Soccer):

“I told him I will play there one day. I believe this is a great opportunity for the country to grow its soccer. As I said before, I already have my contract with David. A few years from now, I will be there.”

Lionel Messi has already been joined at Inter Miami by his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Beckham has continuously told the media that he intends to lure Europe's top names to DRV PNK Stadium.