Neymar set to take break from Brazil national team after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit: Reports

Neymar and Brazil suffered a heartbreaking exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their penalty shootout loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar scored a spectacular goal during the extra time of the contest, but it didn't prove enough to move through to the semi-finals. Croatia equalized late in the second half of extra-time, forcing a penalty shoot-out, which they eventually won. Rodrygo's effort was well saved by Dominik Lavikovic and Marquinhos hit the post with his penalty. Neymar didn't even get a chance to take his spot kick.

Neymar was seen teary-eyed as the Selecaos were eliminated from the tournament. According to L'Equipe, it might be a while before fans see him back in Brazil colors. The PSG superstar is expected to take a break of a few months away from the national team. He will consider returning when the important fixtures resume.

Despite his team's exit, the superstar No. 10 secured a piece of personal accolade during the quarter-final clash against Croatia. His sumptuous goal marked the 77th of his international career. He is now level with Pele as the all-time top scorer in his country's history. The former Barcelona superstar has played 124 games for the Selecaos. Apart from scoring 77 goals, Neymar also has a massive 56 assists to his name.

Neymar gives his verdict on the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Two of Neymar's PSG club teammates, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, will battle it out in the FIFA World Cup final to win the trophy. The PSG No. 10, however, refused to root for anybody when quizzed about whom he would prefer to win the tournament.

He said (via Mirror):

"That's hard to talk [about] now, I was rooting for myself."

Messi, meanwhile, was positive about his team's achievements. The Argentina captain said after his team's win against Croatia in the semi-final:

“It wasn’t easy. We were tired but we found our strength to earn the victory. We finished the game in a very good way and I feel very happy now. This squad goes beyond the collective. It’s intelligent and clever. We can read games and we know how to suffer when necessary and what to do with the ball when it’s needed. We have played excellent technical football."

The stage is now set for an epic clash between France and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. Which one of Neymar's teammates will be crowned a champion? Let us know in the comments below.

