Neymar shares emotional message for Pele after becoming Brazil’s all-time top scorer 

Al-Hilal's superstar Neymar sent an emotional message to Pele after breaking the Brazil legend's all-time goal-scoring record for the country.

Following the 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia on Friday night (September 8) in Brazil's opening 2026 World Cup Qualifiers fixture, the former Barcelona star took to Instagram and shared the message.

After missing a penalty in the first half, Neymar netted twice in the 61st and 93rd minutes to surpass Pele's 77-goal tally for his country. Now the leading goalscorer for his nation with 79 goals, the 31-year-old forward wrote on his Instagram story:

"For you king."

Instagram story and message to Pele

Speaking about reaching the milestone, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward said (via ESPN):

"I never imagined reaching this record. I want to say that I am not a better player than Pele. I always wanted to make my own story, write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And today I did that."

Since making his debut against the United States of America in a 2-0 victory back in 2010, Neymar has recorded a stunning 125 caps for Brazil. So far, he's bagged 79 goals and 59 assists in all international competitions.

Pele, who passed away in December last year, recorded 77 goals and 32 assists in 92 appearances for his country. The three-time World Cup winner will fondly be remembered for his contributions to the beautiful game.

"This will be in my memory" - Neymar's Brazil teammate reacts to him breaking Pele's all-time goal-scoring record

Brazil star After breaking Pele's record (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reacted to Neymar breaking Pele's all-time goal-scoring record for the Brazilian national team. The 22-year-old winger shared his thoughts after his country completed a 5-1 victory against Bolivia.

The Friday night (September 8) 2026 World Cup qualifying match saw the Los Blancos youngster get on the scoresheet twice.

After the game in which Rodrygo himself scored in the 24th and 53rd minute, he spoke about Neymar and said (via ESPN):

"Neymar is very much a hero of mine. This will be in my memory, this was a very special day."

The former Barcelona star and Rodrygo have shared the pitch on just six occasions for Brazil.

Currently, the La Liga forward has a total of 15 appearances for his country, scoring four goals and assisting one across all competitions.