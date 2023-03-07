Neymar shares inspirational 4-word message after being ruled out for the rest of PSG’s season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. sent a defiant message after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. The superstar forward will undergo surgery at the ASPETAR Hospital in Doha, Qatar.

The attacker, however, is keeping his spirits high as he took to social media and promised a stronger return to action.

"I'll come back stronger," Neymar wrote.

He is expected to be sidelined for three to four months as a result of the surgery, meaning there is no chance of him returning before the 2022-23 season concludes.

Neymar suffered the injury during PSG's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille on February 19. While the Brazilian scored for his team at the Parc des Princes, he had to be stretchered off the field in the 51st minute.

This is not the first time this season that the forward has suffered an ankle injury. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he picked up a brutal knock during Brazil's opener against Serbia and missed the final two group games.

The former Barcelona superstar has been in sublime form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 matches. A premature end to his campaign will be a massive blow for Christophe Galtier's side.

How has Neymar fared at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Neymar arrived at PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since made 173 appearances for the French club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

The Brazilian has won 13 major trophies with the French club: four Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, two French League Cups, and four French Super Cups.

The superstar's future in the French capital, however, has been subject to speculation in recent months. Several reports have suggested that the Ligue 1 giants are looking to part ways with Neymar.

ESPN reported that the Parisian club's hierarchy met with Chelsea's owners to discuss a potential future move for the Brazilian ace.

