Neymar sheds light on recent discussions with former teammate Lionel Messi about potential Inter Miami move

Neymar has fueled the fire regarding a potential move to Inter Miami by claiming that Lionel Messi wants him to join the MLS club.

The Brazilian forward is currently at Saudi Pro League giant Al-Hilal. He joined Jorge Jesus' side from Paris Saint-Germain last summer in a reported €90 million deal.

However, Neymar, 32, has missed the majority of his debut season with the Saudi outfit due to tearing his cruciate ligament in October. He's made five appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Brazil's all-time top goalscorer's departure from PSG came just months after Lionel Messi headed out of the Parc des Princes. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's contract expired and he opted to join Inter Miami.

Neymar's future with Al-Hilal is somewhat uncertain due to his current injury. The Saudi club de-registered him from their squad for this season to make room for January signing Renan Lodi.

Lionel Messi, 36, appears to be rooting for his former Barcelona teammate to join him at DRV PNK Stadium. The Brazilian said (via Managing Barca):

"I have spoken with Messi, he said that he wants me to come to Inter Miami."

Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham has built a strong contingent of Barca legends at DRV PNK. Messi was joined by Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and most recently Luis Suarez at the MLS club.

Lionel Messi's bromance with Neymar was on display when he left PSG last summer

The former PSG superstars have formed a close bond.

Lionel Messi spent two years at PSG and in that time was reunited with Neymar. The duo won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup together in the French capital.

The Argentine icon announced his departure from the Parisians in early June which didn't come as much of a surprise. He'd struggled to adapt to life in France despite bagging 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions.

Neymar was one of the first to bid Messi farewell and did so with a post on his Instagram account (via talkSPORT):

"Brother… it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Messi responded to his former longtime teammate by giving a glowing verdict of his footballing ability and personality:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond all that remains, we enjoyed playing together and sharing days. I wish you all the best. Besides being a superstar, you are a beautiful person and that is all that matters in the end. I love you so much."

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a scintillating start to life in the MLS with Inter Miami. He's posted 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions, captaining the Herons to the Leagues Cup in August.