Neymar shells out staggering amount of money to buy famous ‘Batmobile’ with flamethrower from Batman movie trilogy: Reports

Neymar has reportedly shelled a staggering amount of money to buy the famous Batmobile with a flamethrower that was used during the Batman trilogy. The popular vehicle was used in all three of Christopher Nilon's movies, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Ad

The report from OGlobo claims that the Brazilian spent a whopping €1.8 million on the iconic Batmobile (via GOAL). However, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar will not be able to drive it because it is not for public use.

The 33-year-old attacker is seemingly a key follower of Batman and a fan of the comic hero. He was present for the premiere of The Batman in 2022 and has previously appeared in Batman-themed outfits in football locker rooms.

Ad

Trending

Apart from the incredible flamethrower that the Batmobile possesses, it also has a V8 engine, which delivers 500 horsepower. This report adds that it took 50 people over a three-year period to build this replica and deliver it to Neymar's Dream Car Museum in Sao Roque.

As far as football is concerned, the ex-Barcelona man is now with Santos till December 2025. He made the move back to Brazil this year after his stint with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal did not work out, largely because of a long-term injury.

Ad

Neymar snaps at reporter for being asked about his fitness after latest Santos defeat

Neymar in action

Neymar's struggles with injuries in the recent past has led to several questioning his ability to remain fit at the top level. This was the case once more after Santos were dealt a 3-0 defeat by Mirassol on Sunday, July 20.

Ad

The Brazilian attacker played the full 90 in this tie after having done so in the midweek 1-0 win over Flamengo, July 17. When questioned about his fitness, the attacker said (via GOAL):

"This again? I’ve said it 300 times. Everything was missing, that's why the score was 3-0. We didn't even play half the game we did against Flamengo in marking. In the game against Flamengo, they were superior in possession, and today Mirassol was the same; they were superior in every aspect."

Despite Neymar's return to his former side, things haven't gone as planned, with the player contributing just one goal and no assists in six Serie A appearances. To make matters worse, Santos find themselves in 17th place and in the relegation zone, currently level on points with Vasco da Gama, who are one position higher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More