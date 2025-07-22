Neymar shells out staggering amount of money to buy famous ‘Batmobile’ with flamethrower from Batman movie trilogy: Reports

Neymar has reportedly shelled a staggering amount of money to buy the famous Batmobile with a flamethrower that was used during the Batman trilogy. The popular vehicle was used in all three of Christopher Nilon's movies, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.
The report from OGlobo claims that the Brazilian spent a whopping €1.8 million on the iconic Batmobile (via GOAL). However, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar will not be able to drive it because it is not for public use.
The 33-year-old attacker is seemingly a key follower of Batman and a fan of the comic hero. He was present for the premiere of The Batman in 2022 and has previously appeared in Batman-themed outfits in football locker rooms.
Apart from the incredible flamethrower that the Batmobile possesses, it also has a V8 engine, which delivers 500 horsepower. This report adds that it took 50 people over a three-year period to build this replica and deliver it to Neymar's Dream Car Museum in Sao Roque.
As far as football is concerned, the ex-Barcelona man is now with Santos till December 2025. He made the move back to Brazil this year after his stint with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal did not work out, largely because of a long-term injury.
Neymar snaps at reporter for being asked about his fitness after latest Santos defeat
Neymar's struggles with injuries in the recent past has led to several questioning his ability to remain fit at the top level. This was the case once more after Santos were dealt a 3-0 defeat by Mirassol on Sunday, July 20.
The Brazilian attacker played the full 90 in this tie after having done so in the midweek 1-0 win over Flamengo, July 17. When questioned about his fitness, the attacker said (via GOAL):
"This again? I’ve said it 300 times. Everything was missing, that's why the score was 3-0. We didn't even play half the game we did against Flamengo in marking. In the game against Flamengo, they were superior in possession, and today Mirassol was the same; they were superior in every aspect."
Despite Neymar's return to his former side, things haven't gone as planned, with the player contributing just one goal and no assists in six Serie A appearances. To make matters worse, Santos find themselves in 17th place and in the relegation zone, currently level on points with Vasco da Gama, who are one position higher.