"I have heard that there's a lot of physical contact" - Neymar discusses Premier League move amid transfer talks 

No transfer window can be complete without talks of Neymar leaving Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain, but this time, Neymar himself doesn't consider moving to the Premier League in the near future, perhaps due to the rough nature of English football.

The Brazilian superstar has been suffering from several injuries in his time at Ligue 1, and that is primarily due to opponents' desperation to contain Neymar from scoring or passing to his teammates.

World Cup drama turns real in Ligue 1

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

His controversial theatrics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia may portray him like an acting guru, but the followers of Ligue 1 can tell that Neymar is a target for most defenders and midfielders, and the tackles made against him are rough, just like in the Premier League.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Neymar commented on Premier League's nature after being questioned about a switch to England, saying:

"I do not get to watch a lot of the Premier League, but I have heard that there's a lot of physical contact involved in the game, but the French league also has too much physical contact!".

Neymar happy at Paris Saint-Germain

Atalanta v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

The Brazilian seems to be determined on staying in Paris. While having 18 months left on his contract, he also commented on his commitment to the club in an interview with TF1, saying:

Advertisement

"I have adapted. I feel calmer and I'm very happy here. I want to stay at PSG and I hope Kylian will stay too. Of course, that's the wish of every PSG supporter... With Kylian, we have a relationship of brothers ... We really like to play together.".

With Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of the club, Neymar and his teammates will face FC Barcelona in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where the Brazilian meets his former team for the first time since his departure on a quest to win the club's first Champions League title.