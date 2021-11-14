"Neymar is technically better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo" - Brazil legend Cafu urges PSG star to become a 'leader'

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the 2 greatest footballers of this generation but Brazil legend Cafu feels that Neymar is technically more gifted than the legendary duo.

Speaking at the Marca Sports Weekend event in Seville, Cafu said:

"Neymar is technically better than Messi, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he must assume the responsibility of a leader.

"One must dedicate themselves 100 percent to football. I'm not better than Neymar, but I am better than other right-backs because I dedicated myself to that. He [Neymar] has to become a captain."

Everything Neymar @EverythingNJR10 Neymar's stats in 2022 World Cup qualifiers:



8 games

7 goals

7 assists

9 big chances created

3.6 key passes per game

One of the most skilled players in the modern game, Neymar has had a glittering career. However, many experts and pundits feel that the PSG star is yet to reach the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now 29, Neymar is running out of time to win a Ballon d'Or award. Having first burst onto the scene at Santos, Neymar became one of the best players in the world during his time at Barcelona.

in 2017, the Brazilian moved away from Lionel Messi at Barcelona and joined PSG for a world record transfer fee of €222 million.

Neymar has been among the world's best forwards ever since his move to the French capital. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both relentless and have arguably been better performers than the Brazilian in the last few years

Neymar has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from the beginning of his career

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the most talented players to ever play the game

Neymar has been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo right from the early stages of his career. In fact, the legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario likened the PSG superstar to Lionel Messi. In an earlier interview quoted by The Telegraph in 2012, he said:

"Neymar is a great talent, the best we have in Brazil. He is very similar to [Lionel] Messi."

Brazil superstar Zico has also compared Neymar to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi:

"I see Neymar like a [Cristiano] Ronaldo or a Messi, the type who appears and makes things happen."

🤠 @IucaCFC The only current footballers who have got goal contributions in the Champions League quarters, semis and final in the same season:



Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Luis Suarez

Neymar

Neymar is one of the few players capable of playing at the incredible levels of Messi and Ronaldo. With a World Cup coming up next year, Brazil fans all over the world will be hoping that Neymar unlocks his full potential and reaches the level of the legendary duo.

Edited by Ashwin

