NFL icon J.J Watt makes feelings clear on Tom Brady when asked if Patrick Mahomes has become ‘GOAT’ like Lionel Messi in soccer

National Football League (NFL) legend J.J. Watt has claimed that former quarterback Tom Brady is still the GOAT of the sport, comparing him to Argentine association footballer Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old asserted that Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes needs prolonged success to take the title from Brady.

Mahomes was drafted 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. A two-time league MVP, he could lead his side to their fourth title in six years in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

On the other hand, Brady had an illustrious 23-year career playing for the New England Patriots (2000-2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-2022). He won a whopping seven Super Bowl titles, won the league's MVP award thrice and is widely considered to be one of the pioneers of the sport.

Trending

Speaking on the Its Called Soccer! podcast, Watt claimed that Mahomes hasn't reached Brady's level yet. He drew comparisons between the latter and Messi, saying (via The Mirror):

"I mean, you're certainly getting to that (GOAT) level of conversation (with Mahomes). I think Tom (Brady) is still the Messi. Tom is still the GOAT. Tom Brady holds that title and he's gonna hold that title."

Despite placing him behind Brady, Watt lavished praise on Mahomes. He added:

"I know people love to hate superstars at times because they have so much success and we like to build people up and then tear them down, but as a player who knows how difficult this is and how impressive it is, I can do nothing but tip my cap. And I think that's a similar thing that you guys see in your sport when everybody tips their cap to Messi."

"We will have to wait" - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni makes claim about Lionel Messi's participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has claimed that there is no hurry for national captain Lionel Messi to make a decision on his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste are the defending champions, lifting the title in 2022 on the back of their skipper's heroics. The ex-Barcelona forward racked up seven goals and three assists in seven games, banishing the demons from the 1-0 loss to Germany in the final of the 2014 edition.

However, nagging injury issues have kept him sidelined for longer periods over the past few years, leading to questions about his fitness for the 2026 World Cup. Speaking to DSPORTS, Scaloni claimed that there is no need to panic and rush into a decision.

The 46-year-old tactician said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Messi to play in the 2026 World Cup? He has a desire, just like his teammates and the first thing to say is that they are aware that there is still a reasonable amount of time left. We have to take it step by step… There is time, let time pass and see how each player is arriving. He knows very well what we think, and he is the smartest of all."

Expand Tweet

Up next, Messi will be seen in action in Inter Miami's pre-season friendly against Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito (February 2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.