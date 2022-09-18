"Nice kick about with the boys" - Arsenal star brutally trolls Ivan Toney after 3-0 win against Brentford

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has taken a dig at Brentford striker Ivan Toney after the Gunners steamrolled past the Bees in the Premier League.

Arsenal played their seventh Premier League match of the season against Brentford today (September 18). Having lost to Manchester United in their last league match, they returned to winning ways this afternoon, beating the Bees 3-0.

Thomas Frank's side went into the match against the Gunners on the back of a 5-2 win against Southampton. However, they were no match for the north London giants in the end.

William Saliba opened the scoring for Arsenal just 17 minutes into the game, with Bukayo Saka providing the assist. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead and put the team in the driving seat 11 minutes later.

Fabio Vieira went on to get his name on the scoresheet just four minutes into the second half. The 22-year-old marked his first Premier League start for the club in style by scoring a long-range goal.

While Saliba, Jesus and Vieira got their names on the scoresheet, the likes of Gabriel kept Brentford's attack, including Toney, at bay. The Bees were restricted to just two shots on the target on the afternoon.

Gabriel took to Twitter to express his delight at beating Frank's side after the match. The defender wrote:

"Nice kick about with the boys."

While Gabriel's tweet may appear to be a harmless celebratory post, it is in fact a brutal dig at Brentford frontman Toney. The statement is the Brazilian's way of getting his revenge on the 26-year-old.

What is Ivan Toney's history with Arsenal?

Ivan Toney made his way onto Arsenal's bad books after helping Brentford beat them last year. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Bees in their Premier League opener last season.

Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard found the back of the net for Thomas Frank's side that day. Taking to Twitter after the game, Toney took a dig at Arteta's side by writing:

"Nice kick about with the boys."

Gabriel, who did not start for Arsenal that day, has copied Toney's exact words to hit back at him more than 12 months after the incident. After helping the Gunners beat Brentford, the 24-year-old was keen to take a dig at the Englishman.

It is worth noting that Arteta used Toney's dig as motivation to inspire his players ahead of their match against the Bees in February this year. The London giants went on to win the game 2-1, but the striker did not feature that day.

