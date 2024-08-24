“Nice weekend, kisses!” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother poses with Sporting CP star, sends message to club

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores, has sent a message in support of her son's former club Sporting Lisbon. The mother of the legendary striker maintains an avid support of the Lisbon-based club and was pictured in the post next to the club's striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003 and then Real Madrid in 2009 to establish himself as one of the greatest players of all time. The Los Blancos legend made 31 appearances for Sporting, scoring five times and assisting six in 1392 minutes.

Taking to Instagram, Dolores hailed her team, posting (as translated from Portuguese):

"Good luck to my club. We stand together!!!! Nice weekend, Kisses"

The Lisbon-based team had a fine start to the weekend, bagging a dominant 5-0 win over Farense. Gykoeres also had a fine game, with the former Coventry striker bagging a hat-trick.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses former clubs Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus on YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed all his previous clubs on YouTube with his new channel. He began his career with Sporting CP, where he established himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in the world.

His return of five goals and six assists saw him earn a move to Manchester United. Sporting's subscriber count of 324,000 was one of the first to be obliterated by the striker on YouTube.

The legendary striker, who made 346 appearances for the Red Devils, contributing 145 goals and 64 assists in two stints, has surpassed Manchester United, who have 9.32 million subscribers.

Real Madrid's 15 million and Juventus's 8.42 million subsribers fall well short of Cristiano Ronaldo's 39.4 million subscribers. The legendary striker looks set to transition to life as a public figure when he hangs up his boots, with his exploits on YouTube showing his popularity.

