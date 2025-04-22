Nico Williams makes feelings clear about facing Manchester United in Europa League semi-final with comments after beating Rangers

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has expressed his elation over locking horns with Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Earlier this Thursday (April 17), Athletic registered a 2-0 win over Rangers in their Europa League last-eight second leg clash. Oihan Sancet scored the opener before the break and Williams netted his team's second goal in the 80th minute of the encounter.

Following his team's 2-0 Europa League aggregate victory over Rangers, Williams was asked to offer his thoughts on Athletic's upcoming clashes against Manchester United. He replied (h/t Tribal Football):

"It's a dream to play at Old Trafford, it's an amazing stadium. We have to play a good match at home and then go there for the second leg, and hopefully reach that final. United are a great team and they showed that today with their comeback, but we're going to go there with ambition."

Commenting on his team's recent continental triumph, Williams said:

"I think the team is doing something extraordinary. Last year, we won the Copa del Rey and this year, we've made it to the Europa League semi-finals. I hope we can reach that final, the team is doing everything necessary to get to that potential final. We're happy, but we have to keep pushing, and that's the only goal we have."

Williams, who helped Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024 last July, has been in fine form for Athletic this campaign. The 22-year-old has netted 11 goals and laid out seven assists in 42 outings across competitions for his club this season.

Manchester United great elated with recent win

Earlier on Thursday, Manchester United defeated Olympique Lyonnais 7-6 on aggregate in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg tie. They initially boasted a 2-0 lead in the second leg before going down to 4-2 in extra time. However, they scored thrice in the last 10 minutes.

After the game, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand opined on TNT Sports (h/t Tribal Football):

"I said it would take more than a miracle to turn this game around and they managed to create that. This football club is steeped in history of big moments and magic moments. I've never seen anything like that as a spectator. It was an amazing thing. We saw so many fans leaving when it was 4-2 and you thought that was over."

Manchester United will take on La Liga outfit Athletic Club in their Europa League semi-final first leg contest at San Mames on Thursday (May 1).

