Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke laud Chelsea teammate for his performance in 6-1 win over Middlesbrough

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez had a good performance in the Carabao Cup semifinal, and the duo of Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson were impressed. The Blues trounced Middlesbrough 6-1 at Stamford Bridge, and their players took to social media to praise one another in the aftermath of the performance.

The expensively assembled Chelsea squad and its manager Mauricio Pochettino came in for a great deal of criticism after suffering a first-leg defeat at Middlesbrough. They needed a strong performance and win to overcome the Championship side, and their stars delivered on home turf.

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been one of the most consistent Chelsea players the last year, but he had a disappointing game in the first leg. He was pulled early at Riverside, and he returned with a brilliant performance in the second leg.

The former Benfica man was lauded, deservingly so, by teammates Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke via Instagram. Fernandez posted pictures from the match and added a caption to celebrate the win.

"Amazing win. See you at Wembley blues 🔜💙"

The post garnered comments from his teammates, including Jackson, who is away with Senegal at AFCON, and Madueke, who was on the scoresheet.

"Let's go brother 🙏🏿💪🏿"

"Brother🤞🏿”

Enzo Fernandez was on the scoresheet for the Blues, as it was his goal that turned the tie on its head. The 22-year-old got into the box smartly to fire home from close range after Armando Broja scuffed his shot following a low cross.

The goal was the fifth for Fernandez this season and his second in the Carabao Cup. The Argentine midfielder has now scored the joint-most goals for the Blues at Stamford Bridge this season, alongside Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea serve reminder of 21st-century pedigree

Chelsea have hit unimaginable lows in the last 18 months, and reaching the Carabao Cup final is a way of finding the identity of the club once more. Following the first-leg defeat to Middlesbrough, there was a real chance of the Blues failing to qualify for the final of the competition.

In booking another Wembley visit, the Blues have reached an 18th final since 2000, more than any other Premier League side in the same period. They will look to end their barren run, which dates back to the 2021-22 season when they take to the Wembley pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino failed to lead Tottenham Hotspur to a domestic final in his time at the club and has managed it in his first season at a troubled Chelsea side. They will look to claim a first Carabao Cup triumph since 2015 this season.