"Nightmare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer" - Alan Hutton slams Manchester United captain Maguire for "poor" red card

Alan Hutton believes Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's red card against Watford turned the game into a nightmare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Scot slammed the defender for his "poor" red card against the Hornets.

Manchester United went into their Premier League game against Watford with the hope of bouncing back from their defeat to Manchester City. However, things went from bad to worse for the Red Devils as they suffered another loss to the Hornets.

Watford registered a shock 4-1 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side today. Goals from Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis earned the win for the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

The turning point in the game was when Maguire was sent off in the 69th minute. The England international was given his marching orders after being booked for a second time this evening following a foul on former Manchester United star Tom Cleverely.

Looking back at the incident, former Tottenham defender Hutton slammed Manchester United captain Maguire for his decision to take on Cleverely. He insisted that the Englishman was trying to be too clever.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #WATMUN United are down to 10 men as Maguire is sent off. United are down to 10 men as Maguire is sent off.#MUFC | #WATMUN

Hutton is of the view that Maguire's "poor" red card made the game a nightmare for Solskjaer and co. He said:

"It's a nightmare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Harry Maguire tries to be too clever and take on Tom Cleverley, he was never going to get round him and it was a poor decision. He has to bring him down and of course it's a yellow card so he has to walk for that. It's really poor decision making," Hutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Donny van de Beek was one of the bright spots for Manchester United in their defeat to Watford. The Dutchman found the back of the net in the 50th minute of the game to pull the Red Devils back into the game.

However, Manchester United had no chance of earning a result at Vicarage Road following Maguire's red card.

Will Manchester United finally pull the plug on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under immense pressure recently. There have been calls for the Norwegian to be sacked as Red Devils boss following the side's disappointing defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Manchester United hierarchy decided to stick with Solskjaer despite the side's poor results recently. However, the defeat to Watford could leave them with no choice but to pull the plug on the former Cardiff City boss.

Edited by Parimal