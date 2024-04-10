"Nightmare for Real Madrid" - Fans hail Manchester City man's 'masterclass' in 3-3 draw against Los Blancos in UCL tie

Fans hailed Bernardo Silva as Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal meeting on Tuesday, April 9. The match saw the reigning champions of Europe take on the kings of the competition, and both sides needed to dig deep to take something away from the game.

Real Madrid are no strangers to Manchester City, with both sides having met multiple times in previous editions of the competition. Both are among the favorites to end up winning the tournament at Wembley this season.

From the day the draw was made, the match had the promise of being a fiery contest, and one man ensured this. City forward Bernardo Silva needed just two minutes to open the scoring for his side with a free-kick, which beat goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Portugal international Silva continued to impact the game throughout as he recorded 57/62 (92%) accurate passes and won both his tackles. His contribution was hailed by his side's fans on X. They considered the former AS Monaco man to have delivered a 'masterclass' in Spain.

"Bernardo Silva is really a nightmare for Real Madrid," a fan wrote.

"Bernardo Silva is not positional, he is not relational, he is a chameleon, made of clay, becomes what the moment demands of him," a user commented.

"Closing the roofs like it was going to stop Bernardo Silva from owing them," another user chimed in.

A fan hailed him for his goal in the game.

"Masterclass performance from Bernardo Silva tonight for Manchester City. A goal and an assist at the Bernabeu vs Real Madrid. 🇵🇹✨"

Another fan just praised his performance as a masterclass.

"Masterclass from Bernardo Silva"

One fan hailed him for his display against the Spanish giants.

"Bernardo Silva against Madrid >>>>"

A user insinuated that he needs to feature for City to stand a chance.

"We need Bernardo Silva man, he really fights against RM."

Another fan praised him for always scoring against Los Blancos.

"Blud bags goals against Madrid like his life depends on it."

"Phil Foden is the MOTM Bernardo Silva deserved it , it's unfair that's why Bernardo Silva needs to come to Barcelona #ChampionsLeague," a fan wrote.

"Foden getting more credit then Bernardo Silva who I thought was head and shoulders better than any Man City player tonight," a user commented.

Bernardo Silva ended the game with a goal for Pep Guardiola's side, who head into next week's return leg at home after a 3-3 draw on Tuesday. The Portugal international has now scored four goals against Los Blancos and looks to be in fine form for the Cityzens.

Manchester City and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw in Madrid

Manchester City held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the quarterfinal first leg of their title defense in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides could not be separated after 90 minutes of action, with a second leg still to come in Manchester.

Silva gave the Cityzens an early lead with a free-kick before two goals in as many minutes turned the game on its head. Ruben Dias diverted an effort from Eduardo Camavinga past his own goalkeeper before Rodrygo scored in the 14th minute.

Manchester City responded in the second half, with Phil Foden scoring for the side (66') before Josko Gvardiol scored his first goal for the club (71'). Real Madrid needed a brilliant goal from Federico Valverde to draw level at the end of the encounter.

Both sides will meet for the second and final installment of their quarterfinal meeting on April 17, with a place in the semifinals on the line.

