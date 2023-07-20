“Nkunku is a baller” “Poch might be it” - Twitter explodes as Chelsea smash Wrexham 5-0 in pre-season friendly

Chelsea fans on Twitter were joyous as the Blues beat Wexham 5-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 19.

This was the west London side's first game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino and the signs were promising. They completely dominated the game, having 65% possession and scoring five goals.

Ian Maatsen opened the scoring for Chelsea in the third minute before doubling it in the 42nd minute. Conor Gallagher then added another in the 80th minute. Two late goals from Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell completed an emphatic win for the Blues.

Fans online were delighted with the win and showed optimism for a potential revival next season after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. One fan was impressed with new signing Christopher Nkunku's performance, as they tweeted:

"Nkunku is a baller"

Another fan reckons Mauricio Pochettino's appointment might be a good one:

"Chelsea scored 5 goals and conceded 0. Poch might be it"

Here are some more reactions as the west London side hammered Wrexham 5-0 in their opening pre-season friendly game:

It felt so fucking good to watch Chelsea play with pride, stamina, intensity, belief, passing patterns, and good interplay again. Its only Wrexham but that was needed

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo This is the problem with pre-season. 45 minutes of football against a League 2 side and I start to believe that these kids can win the Premier League 🤣🤣🤣

Ah I've missed watching Chelsea play 🫶🏽 new kit is beaut, kids look good & we've actually scored a goal, buzzing 🥰

Rob @RJPJournalism Give the kids a chance. I'm much more inspired watching Casadei, Andrey, Maatsen and co. than seeing players who didn't want to be here or weren't good enough to consistently warrant chances.

If you are good enough, you are old enough.

Sripad @falsewinger Sterling, it's pre-season and all, but please stop losing the ball with every other touch.

Pys @CFCPys Nkunku only needed 1 moment in attack to make a difference, need to see him at #10 against Brighton, with Jackson at ST. pic.twitter.com/cgxxsBCvXL

Mudryk in making and Andrey Santos and Sterling on it. We are Chelsea



NKUNKU is world class. First goal. Mudryk in making and Andrey Santos and Sterling on it. We are Chelsea

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League table last season, putting in many underwhelming performances. Their first pre-season friendly against Wrexham seems to show big signs of improvement, though.

With no European football next season, the west London side will hope to return to the Premier League top four.

Mauricio Pochettino has his say on Chelsea's first pre-season friendly

Chelsea showed great improvement from the previous season in their first pre-season friendly game. But manager Mauricio Pochettino is still looking for more improvement to be able to compete next season.

Reflecting on the game against Wrexham, the Argentine manager also spoke about the importance of getting all the players fit ahead of the next season. He told the club's official website:

"Like always after a pre-season game, I'm happy because of the attitude. But, of course, it is time to improve. I think it is part of the process in this period to learn in the way we want to play and, of course, build the physical condition also. I am happy with the performance."

He added:

"I think the most important thing now is to get positive feelings and to start to play again after the holidays. All the players came in at different levels and now it is about putting them all at similar levels to try to compete for the season."

Chelsea will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 22.