“No agreement has been reached with any club” - Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Premier League club quash transfer rumors with official statement

Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow as Brighton and Hove Albion have quashed all transfer rumors about Marc Cucurella.

The Seagulls have explicitly mentioned that no agreement has been reached with any side for the Spaniard's sale.

In a club statement on Twitter, they said:

"Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella."

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that Chelsea had reached an agreement in principle to sign Cucurella in a deal worth £52.5 million.

However, following Brighton's clarification, all rumors will now be put to rest.

Brighton & Hove Albion @OfficialBHAFC CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.



Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella. CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.

The former Real Betis man has been the subject of interest from Barcelona and Manchester City too, with both sides looking for a new left-back.

However, Brighton's refusal to reduce the asking price has forced City to look at other alternatives, according to GOAL, while their Catalan counterparts are also looking at Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

GOAL also reported that the Blues are willing to meet Brighton's demands for the player and that puts them in pole position to sign the 24-year-old.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK When Barcelona hear Chelsea are going after Marc Cucurella… When Barcelona hear Chelsea are going after Marc Cucurella… https://t.co/P0UUe0qztl

Cucurella's impressive first season with the Seagulls has made him a hot property on the transfer market.

Signed for £15 million from Getafe last year, the Spaniard quickly established himself as a key figure in the Brighton side.

Chelsea's rollercoaster summer continues

It's been a summer full of ups and downs for Chelsea. While they've signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, the Blues have also missed out on a series of big targets.

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde were linked with the west London side, but they all ended up joining Barcelona instead.

Ousmane Dembele was also on their radar before the Frenchman signed a new contract with the Catalans.

Now, just hours after reports of them reaching an agreement for Cucurella's transfer broke out, the Blues have been dealt a fresh blow.

With new owners at the helm, Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to rebuild their side following a disappointing end to their 2021-22 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far