“No Barcelona player ever had this aura” “Gonna win the Ballon d’Or” - Real Madrid fans react as ADIDAS set to release signature logo for superstar

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham set to receive a signature logo from ADIDAS.

Bellingham, 20, has hit the ground running on his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer from Borussia Dortmund in a reported deal worth €103 million. The England international has racked up 18 goals and eight assists in 26 games across competitions.

Considering his growing popularity as one of the game's best young players at the moment, ADIDAS is set to release a signature logo for the Los Blancos youngster, as per Managing Madrid.

Fans reacted to the development, with one taking a dig at Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona:

"No Barcelona player in history has ever had this aura"

Another chimed in, tipping Bellingham to win the Ballon d'Or:

"Belligoal gonna win the Ballon d'Or. Mark my words"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Bellingham has drawn a blank in his last two league games, including the 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Despite the dropped points, Carlo Ancelotti's side remain atop the standings, two clear of second-placed Girona, who drew goalless at home to Real Sociedad, after 23 games.

Dani Carvajal makes 400th Real Madrid appearance

Dani Carvajal

Full-back Dani Carvajal made a milestone appearance for Los Blancos, joining the 400 appearances club for the La Liga leaders in the draw with Atletico Madrid.

A few first-team player, the 32-year-old has contributed four goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions. Overall, Carvajal has 11 goals and 62 assists since making his first-team debut in the 2013-14 season.

The Spaniard has won a plethora of titles at Real Madrid. His 23 trophies at the Bernabeu include five UEFA Champions League, three La Liga, four UEFA Super Cup and five FIFA Club World Cup, among others.

Carvajal has notched up 272 wins for Real Madrid in his decade at the club. His 31 appearances against Atletico Madrid are the most he has made against a single club for Los Blancos.