'No chance', '£200m'–Chelsea fans react as club reportedly want to sign their midfielder

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are interested in signing Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, fans of the Blues aren't having it and have stated that they don't want the midfielder sold.

Loftus-Cheek made nine appearances for Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and if the reports are to be believed, the Portuguese fanatic wants to reunite with the English midfielder.

The midfielder has made great strides in development under Thomas Tuchel despite being plagued by injuries. He has made nine appearances across all competitions so far.

Reports also suggest that Roma have shortlisted Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger as another target. The German defender is currently working with his agent to get a contract extension with the Blues.

Loftus-Cheek, on the flip side, has a contract until 2024. Furthermore, he has earned his spot under Tuchel because of his electric performances since the start of the season.

The midfielder was impenetrable during Chelsea’s 1-0 away win against Malmo in the Champions League group stages. So much so that Peter Crouch said there is “no limit” on how good the Englishman can be.

Chelsea need squad depth to defend their Champions League title

The Blues have been linked with several high-profile players in the last few weeks. Erling Haaland has emerged as a possible target for Tuchel.

Real Madrid are willing to sell Eden Hazard to make way for Kylian Mbappe. Chelsea and Newcastle United have emerged as interested clubs.

The Blues were unable to sign Sevilla's impressive Jules Kounde, but might try to sign him again.

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

However, they might cool their interest in the French defender after the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah as a reliable option.

Tuchel has been able to rotate his roster freely, something he will need in his bag if Azpilicueta and co were to continue on their path of domition.

Lukaku and Werner have been sidelined because of injury. This hasn't really produced as many great problems for them as the Blues as they sit at the top of the Premier League table.

The Pensioners take on Burnley on November 6 and will be hoping to continue their lead in the Premier League before the international break.

