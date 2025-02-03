"No, no chance!” - Club owner confirms Liverpool target will not be allowed to leave on Deadline Day

Lyon owner John Textor has confirmed that Liverpool target Rayan Cherki will not leave the club this month. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the winter transfer window.

With the Ligue 1 giants under financial difficulties, it was presumed that they would cash in on some of their top stars to address the situation. Cherki has been outstanding for the French side in recent times, and has registered five goals and nine assists from 26 games this season.

The player is under contract with Lyon until 2026 and Liverpool were apparently targeting a cut-price deal in January to strengthen their attack. The Reds are sweating on the future of Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires in under five months.

Trending

While Cherki won't be a like-for-like replacement for the Egyptian, the 21-year-old has all the qualities to blossom into a future superstar under Arne Slot's guidance. However, it now appears that the Merseyside club may have to wait until the summer to get their man.

Speaking on Canal+, as cited by Rousing the Kop, Textor stated that there's no chance of Cherki leaving on transfer deadline day.

“No! No, no chance!” said Textor.

Liverpool haven't made any additions to their squad in the winter transfer window so far.

Will Mohamed Salah sign a new deal with Liverpool?

Rayan Cherki

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool remains the talk of the town for now, with the player yet to sign a new contract. Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal recently expressed a desire to take the Egyptian to the Middle East this summer.

Speaking on the matter recently, as cited by 90 Min, Arne Slot insisted that the Reds are eager for him to stay.

"He has done so well without my advice for a long time so he can probably keep doing what is best for his career even without my advice. But my advice to him would be different to the one you just mentioned [from the Saudi minister]," said Slot.

He continued:

"What I mean by different is everyone wants him, including us - we want him to extend, of course, as well. That is clear but I am not surprised that Saudi wants him but I would not be surprised if other countries wanted him as well."

Salah has racked up 25 goals and 17 assists from 33 games across competitions for Liverpool this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback