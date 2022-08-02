“No chance” - Frank McAvennie claims Arsenal aren’t good enough to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for Premier League title

Frank McAvennie has stated that he does not see Arsenal challenging the duo of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Gunners' technical director Edu express his optimism regarding the Gunners' chances of success this season. The former midfielder, who now oversees the club's recruitment, insisted that the Gunners could be challenging for titles this season.

However, Frank McAvennie has claimed that the north Londoners are not good enough to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool yet. The former West Ham United striker claimed that Man City boss Pep Guardiola does not see Arsenal as competitors, which is why he allowed them to sign two players.

As per McAvennie, Guardiola would not have sanctioned the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko had he considered Mikel Arteta's side title challengers. He told Football Insider:

“No chance. Are they a good team? Yes. They’ve brought some decent players, I like the two from Man City that they’ve brought in. But there’s a reason Pep has let them go, they’re [Arsenal] not going to be challenging Man City. He wouldn’t let the two of them go to Arsenal if he thought for one minute they were going to challenge them."

McAvennie has insisted that the Gunners will certainly be challenging for the European places but are not yet ready to come up with a title challenge. He added:

“Why would City let them go there if they thought they were going to be title contenders? It’s not going to happen with Arsenal this year. They’ll be challenging for European places I would expect but they won’t be challenging Man City and Liverpool."

Can Arsenal prove their doubters wrong and challenge the duopoly of Manchester City and Liverpool?

The Gunners have done quite a commendable job so far during the summer transfer window to bolster their squad. The Gunners have made five additions to their squad in the form of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Mikel Arteta's side have been absolutely on fire during the pre-season but it will still be a huge ask from them to challenge the duo of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Over the years, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have built relentless winning machines, and reaching that level of supremacy would indeed be challenging.

