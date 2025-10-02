“No chance!” - Jamie Carragher disagrees after Peter Schmeichel responds to question on Chelsea winning title with 27-year-old in their line-up

Jamie Carragher recently disagreed with Peter Schmeichel about Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. He believes the Blues cannot win the Premier League title with the Spaniard in goal.
The west London side beat Jose Mourinho's Benfica 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, September 30. While analysing the game on CBS Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher asked legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel:
“Peter, you famously signed for Manchester United and were a big difference to them going on to win the Premier League. Do you think Chelsea can win the league with Robert Sanchez in goal?”
The Manchester United icon answered:
“Erm yes, and better defenders.”
Carragher responded:
“No chance Peter, no chance!”
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added:
“You [Carragher] put him on the spot there, didn’t you? He didn’t say it with conviction did he!”
Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €23 million. He has since kept 22 clean sheets in 69 games for the Blues, conceding 81 goals.
Against Benfica on Tuesday, he made three saves and completed 24/31 passes.
Former Tottenham goalkeeper criticized Chelsea star Robert Sanchez
The Blues faced Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 20 in the Premier League. Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity to Bryan Mbeumo. The hosts were also reduced to 10 men in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as Casemiro was sent off. However, Chelsea lost 2-1.
After the game, former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart shared his thoughts on Robert Sanchez, saying on BBC Sport:
“He’s very athletic, and on his day, he’s a dominant goalkeeper. He comes for things. He’s very, very springy. He’s a big, tall man, and he makes electric saves when his day is flying. Unfortunately, as a goalkeeper, especially in the Premier League at the top, you can’t just be an on his day player. You’re not a striker. You can’t just score a goal and then be horrendous for the rest of the game, and no one really cares about it.”
“That will never go away from him. That will just never go until he can have a rock-solid season, and Robert Sanchez just doesn’t look like he’s capable of that at the moment.”
Sanchez has kept four clean sheets in eight appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season, conceding nine goals. They will next face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 4.