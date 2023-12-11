“No chance” - Mikel says ‘decent’ Chelsea star will not get into starting XI of team he played in at Stamford Bridge 

John Obi Mikel has claimed that Conor Gallagher wouldn't get into the starting XI of the Chelsea team the former played in during his spell in west London.

Mikel spent 10 and a half years at Stamford Bridge after signing for the club in the summer of 2006 from Lyn. During that time, he established himself as one of the country's best midfielders, making 372 appearances and winning 11 major trophies, including two league titles.

The Nigerian icon, who hung his boots in September 2022, doesn't see Gallagher as a player who would make Chelsea's starting XI during that decade-long spell. Speaking on the Obi One podcast (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle), the 36-year-old said:

"He’s [Conor Gallagher] a decent player. Is he a Chelsea midfield player? Starting 11? Back in the day when we were playing would Gallagher get into the starting 11? No chance, I don’t think so."

During his time in England, Mikel played alongside quality midfielders such as Frank Lampard, Michael Essien, Ramires, and Michael Ballack, among others. Gallagher (23), meanwhile, is holding his own in a team that has spent big on midfielders in the last 18 months.

Moises Caicedo was signed for £115 million this summer while Enzo Fernandez made a £106.8 million switch from SL Benfica in January this year. Romeo Lavia also cost the Blues £58 million in potential transfer fees when he signed from Championship club Southampton.

Despite the influx of new, expensive midfielders, Gallagher continues to see playing time under Mauricio Pochettino. He has featured in 18 games across competitions, laying out four assists and wearing the captain's armband eight times.

Chelsea's woes continue after loss to Everton

Chelsea have been in a free-fall since the start of last season. They finished the 2022-23 campaign in 12th with just 44 points to their name.

They find themselves in the exact same position this season, with 19 points after 16 league matches. While the last campaign may have been seen by some as a season of transition, their performances under Mauricio Pochettino have raised questions about the club's recruitment policy and tactics.

The most recent setback for the Blues came against Everton — a team hit with a 10-point deduction in November for an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in the early stages of the second before Lewis Dobbin sealed the win in stoppage time.

One of Chelsea's major problems this season has been consistency. They have performed well against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, but have failed to replicate those displays week in, and week out.

They've won consecutive league games only twice this season, beating Fulham and Burnley back-to-back in October.